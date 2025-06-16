The LEGEN-Z T10 League completes physical trials in Noida, Pune

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): The LEGEN-Z T10 League, India's biggest tennis ball cricket League, has completed its physical trials in Noida and Pune. These trials marked a major step forward in the league's mission to transform street cricketers into national stars.

The trials witnessed an overwhelming response from aspiring cricketers. The trials in Noida and Pune proved to be highly competitive, with 45 players selected from Noida and 36 from Pune to advance to the next round, a release said.

These selected players are now one step closer to earning their place in the televised league through the upcoming player auction. The final leg of physical trials will be held in Hyderabad on June 16.

Across all cities, a total of 120 to 150 standout players will be shortlisted for the auction round, where 72 will receive the Diamond Tickets and a place in the inaugural season of The LEGEN-Z T10 League.

Commenting on the successful trials, Chiranjeev Dubey, Founder and CEO of The LEGEN-Z T10 League, said, "The talent we've seen in Noida and Pune has been very good. These players are raw, passionate, and hungry--exactly what we envisioned when we started this league. The LEGEN-Z T10 wants to create opportunities at the grassroots level."

The league's vision is simple yet powerful: to bring the country's street cricketers into the limelight. Built on the slogan 'Gali Se TV Tak,' The Legenz T10 offers a direct path from raw passion to real recognition.

Former Indian pacer and chairman of the LEGEN-Z T10 League, Venkatesh Prasad said, "The response we've received from young cricketers across the country has been overwhelming. It's heartening to see the kind of raw talent that exists at the grassroots level. The players underwent rigorous evaluations based on bowling, batting and fielding agility."

Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs' son has also registered for The LEGEN-Z T10. Gibbs during the launch of the league had said, "Playing tennis ball cricket at a young age teaches adaptability and sharpens reflexes. This is an exciting concept, and I'm looking forward to seeing how it grows."

The LEGEN-Z T10 aims to transform local cricketing talent into national stars, giving players from every street, gully, and town the chance to perform under stadium lights, in front of roaring crowds, and on national television, the release said.(ANI)

