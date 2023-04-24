 ‘The legend of legends’: Wishes pour in as Sachin Tendulkar turns 50 : The Tribune India

‘The legend of legends’: Wishes pour in as Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

Children play cricket near a wall art of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday, at Byculla Ground, in Mumbai, on Monday, April 24, 2023. PTI



IANS

New Delhi, April 24

Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 50th birthday on Monday, and wishes poured in on social media for the master blaster.

From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to former teammates, the Indian batting great received warm birthday wishes from across the nation.

Sachin’s former opening partner Virendra Sehwag posted a unique birthday wish. He posted a video in which can be witnessed performing a ‘Shirshasana’ and wrote: “Maidaan par jo aapne kaha , uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha. Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji, aap jiyo hazaaron saal, Saal ke din ho ek crore.”

“Another half-century for Sachin Tendulkar. A legend of cricket through the years,” International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted.

Former India cricketer and ex-head coach, Ravi Shastri said: Happy Birthday, Big Boss! A half century in life. Add the 100 in your profession at the highest level. 150 batting and how. Awesome. Wishing you a wonderful celebration and an amazing year. God bless @sachin_rt”.

BCCI shared Tendulkar’s records to wish the 2011 World Cup winner. “664 intl. matches  “34357 intl. runs 201 intl. wickets The only cricketer to score 100 intl. hundreds. The 2011 World Cup-winner Here’s wishing the legendary and ever-so-inspirational @sachin_rt a very happy 50th birthday,” BCCI tweeted.

“Happy Birthday to the legend of cricket  @sachin_rt as he turns 50 today! He has inspired millions worldwide with his heroics with the bat. Warmest wishes to the God of cricket,” said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Former India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh penned a long post on Twitter saying Sachin taught everyone that following the right process leads to long-term progress.

“He came, he played & he conquered hearts for 4 generations! Good days or bad days, no runs or 100 runs, his head was always held high and feet firmly planted on the ground. He taught us that following the right process leads to long-term progress! “The legend of legends, he has always been there as a team mate, a friend, a mentor and an elder brother! To our very own GOAT, wishing you a very happy 50th Master and here’s looking forward to the next 50! Lots and lots of love and good wishes on your special day! May you live long, live healthy and live happily!” Yuvraj said.

“Happiest Birthday to the Greatest  of all time  @sachin_rt sir. Thanks a lot for inspiring a whole generation of cricket Incredible Cricketer In the World,” former international women cricketer Reema Malhotra said.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan too wished Sachin in a different way. He tweeted: “165th international half century @sachin_rt .. Happy 50th Sachin” In an international career spanning 24 years, aggregate of 34,357 runs across formats, the all-time highest run in both ODIs and Tests, and accumulated a record 100 centuries across formats. In 2011, he won the World Cup, where he ended his campaign as India’s leading run-scorer in the tournament with 482 runs.

Sachin retired from ODIs in 2012, having scored his hundredth hundred in his penultimate match. And the 200th Test match in November 2013 against West Indies at Wankhede Stadium was his final match of his illustrious career.

