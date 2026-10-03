"The mindset was to let opponents enter circle as less as possible": Dilpreet after Asian Games hockey gold

By Vipul Kashyap

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 3 (ANI): Indian hockey player Dilpreet Singh expressed happiness at the team's gold medal win in men's hockey at the Asian Games, saying that the team wanted to qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics with a gold medal, and during the title clash against Malaysia, the strategy was to keep their fullbacks under pressure and prevent circle penetration by their opponents.

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Indian men's hockey team clinched the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final on Saturday, securing back-to-back gold medals at the continental event. This is India's 85th medal at the Asian Games, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals. India also qualified for the LA Olympics 2028.

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Speaking after the match, Dilpreet told ANI, "I am extremely happy because we had been wanting to finish on the podium for a long time. Last time as well, our team finished very well, and the mindset this time was to win gold and qualify for LA."

"Our mindset was just to let the opponents enter the circle as little as possible, put early pressure on their fullbacks, and as a team, everyone defended well. I feel it was a good final played according to our standards, and this is the result," he added.

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Dilpreet dedicated the medal to his family, saying they are the reason why he is enjoying so much success today.

He also said that during their stay in Japan, the team faced issues related to accommodation and food, and they felt the responsibility of doing what was best for the team.

"Because everyone struggled and compromised on things like food. Everyone felt the responsibility to do what was best for the team, rather than eating whatever we felt like. We did what was best for the team," he said.

On a concluding note, when asked what he would like to have back home, he said, "Right now, the only goal is to reach home soon and eat food cooked by my mother."

India's men's hockey team created history by defending its Asian Games gold medal for the first time, securing consecutive titles in 2022 and 2026. The triumph also marked India's fifth men's hockey gold at the Asian Games, following its previous victories in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022.

It was also the first time that both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams won gold at the same edition of the Asian Games. With this achievement, hockey became only the third Indian team sport, after kabaddi and cricket, to register a double-gold podium finish at the continental event. (ANI)

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