"The more pace this battery plays for India, better it will be in future": Siddharth Kaul lauds Siraj, Aakash Deep

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Advertisement

Birmingham [UK], July 19 (ANI): Former India pacer Siddharth Kaul is set to represent the India Champions team at the ongoing World Championship of Legends in England. While he is enjoying his time back on the field with several former stars, Kaul remains closely connected with Indian cricket's current developments.

Speaking about Shubman Gill, Kaul's tone turned nostalgic and proud, "I feel very proud. I remember when we used to play together, his jokes, his fun side, and even then, the maturity he showed in his batting. There were matches he won for Punjab that looked impossible. That kind of temperament doesn't go unnoticed."

Advertisement

Gill, who has already captained India in three Test matches, winning one and losing two, has quickly emerged as a leader to watch.

For Kaul, watching a young teammate rise to such heights evokes deep emotion. "We may not be able to express it fully, but I'm sure his parents will be the happiest."

Advertisement

Kaul, who himself was a fast bowler, has also shared his thoughts on the current crop of Indian fast bowlers, especially the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, and newcomer Akash Deep.

"The pace battery looks really strong," he noted.

When Jasprit Bumrah missed the second Test match at Birmingham, it was the duo of Siraj and Akash Deep who demolished the English batting.

"I would like to praise Siraj and Aakash Deep because they both showed a capability when their major seam bowler was absent due to some injuries or due to any circumstances. They have fulfilled the responsibility of taking care of the country and the responsibility of bowling outstandingly and I want that the more this pace battery will play matches for the country, the better it will be in the future," he said.

Referring to Bumrah having faced back problems, Kaul said fast bowling puts demands on the body.

"I believe that his injury is very threatening because when you bowl as a bowler, there is a lot of pressure on your body. You put 100 times more weight of your body on the ground when you jump. So, I don't want his future to be bad because of the injury on his back. Definitely, everyone wants Bumrah to play. Even Bumrah himself wants to play all the matches but it depends on how your body is functioning. Is your body giving you the feeling that you can give 110% in the morning? Because when you play matches, you won't see that your body is in pain or something is happening. You will eat painkillers and play matches."

Kaul emphasized that while painkillers can get you through a game, it's the long-term effects that often haunt athletes later.

"You might play through pain today, but what comes during your rest period is what can harm your life," he added,

On the Indian team's comeback in the Test series against England as the hosts are leading 2-1, Kaul noted, "Definitely, we will come back. I don't believe that we are playing for a comeback. We are playing to win this series." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)