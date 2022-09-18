 The one & only : The Tribune India

The one & only

Federer showed the world how to use racquet like a magic wand

Roger Federer adorned the game with his graceful strokes.

Rohit Mahajan

In an era of heavily-muscled bashers of the tennis ball, Roger Federer stepped lightly on the tennis court, floating rather than stomping on it — balletic grace, as the cliché aptly describes. His strokes had power, but they had grace in greater measure. Even when pursing the ball at speed, he radiated calmness; most players have a grimace on the face at the moment of impact of ball and racquet, but Federer looked intent and reflective instead — like a painter gazing at his work of art. When rushing to impossible balls, his expression would be meditative, not panicky. Even in desperate moments on the court, he never appeared ruffled. The great masters of the past became mushy with emotion just watching him play — this, for instance, is what all-time great Chris Evert said of the Swiss in 2013:

There is something about Roger which just tugs at the heartstrings. I don’t know what it is, I can’t say exactly, but he gets to me. Maybe it’s because one of my sons idolises Roger, and I can see similarities between the two. It’s almost as though Roger could be my son. I’ve been in this game for more than 40 years, and there has never been a player who has made me as emotional as Roger has... And I haven’t really spent that time with the guy. I hardly know him.

Federer with Pete Sampras.

The race to most Grand Slam titles won’t be won by Federer, but players and analysts believe that for around five years in the mid 2000s, he played the game at a level unmatched by anyone in the sport.

Federer left the watcher dumbfounded with what he could do with the racquet — in 2005 in Dubai, for instance, Andre Agassi, at the net, sent down what seemed like a winner past Federer; Federer ran backward towards the baseline and hit a backhand lob, his back to the net, getting his racquet under the ball just before it bounced for the second time, sending it soaring over Agassi for a winner. That stroke defied belief. ‘It’s impossible,’ shrieked the commentator. Federer performed such miracles again and again, for at least 20 years.

After Federer announced his retirement, Andre Agassi told him on Twitter: ‘Your game and spirit taught us how beautiful tennis can be played... Every moment you shared has left us all better off. Thank you, RF.’

Yes, that’s what Federer taught even the masters of professional tennis — they know how tough it is to play the game at that level, and they were amazed by Federer making it look ridiculously easy. His quick hands and supple wrists made people remember the times when players like Ilie Nastase created magic with a wooden racquet. The lighter graphite racquet — with a bigger sweet spot, and strings that impart unprecedented top-spin to the ball — ushered in the era of the muscular ultra-athlete, the crusher of the ball. Power acquired an unshakeable grip over grace.

But Federer played the game like a wooden-racquet practitioner — the drop shots, the flicks with the wrist, the single-handed backhand! It’s not that he did not have power — he could hold his own against the most metronomic counter-punchers in the sport. But he had the fluidity of movement that no one else had; this he combined with unbridled aggression and inventiveness in shot-making. This produced a breathtaking effect.

The superhuman will and talent and achievements of his two great rivals, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, must not be forgotten; the prime objective of tennis is to get the ball to the other side of the net, and they were better at it than Federer for a very long time, especially after Federer’s best years were past him. They retrieved balls with far greater determination, and very often they were mentally stronger than him in pressure situations, in Grand Slam finals. But Federer had everything they had, plus he had beauty and grace. And an awful lot of trophies — he has won 20 Grand Slams (against Nadal’s 22 and Djokovic’s 21) among his 103 career titles. Such grace plus such success! It’s very rare that a sportsperson should be able to play with such beauty and be so successful at the highest level.

His magical spell, sadly, had to end, but it did last very long — he was hitting unbelievable strokes in 2001, just out of his teens, and he was hitting them in 2019, when he missed the Wimbledon title by a whisker and reached the French Open semifinals, and he was hitting them in 2021, when he reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals at nearly 40 years old. The magic was an illusion, for he had to work to burnish his natural talent — for this writer, a favourite Federer memory is watching him practise his volleys hard on the courts of Wimbledon during the 2012 Olympics. He seemed to be extremely focused — and yet fun-filled and relaxed.

Right to the end, he made top professional players gasp at his genius. For the sentimental types, the tears he shed at the sight of his kids, after winning trophies, made him even more adorable — a champion with a heart!

And if all that wasn’t amazing enough, Federer the man is humble, kind and respectful like none other — a champion for champions, and just a commoner with commoners.

