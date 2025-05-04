Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI): In a high-octane clash that had everything from big hits to nail-biting drama, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) held their nerves to edge past Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a last-over thriller in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

RCB posted a mammoth 213/5, riding on commanding performances from Virat Kohli (62), young Jacob Bethell (55), and the explosive Romario Shepherd (53*). In response, Chennai mounted a fierce chase led by Ayush Mhatre's sensational 94 and a late blitz from Ravindra Jadeja (77*), but fell agonizingly short, just one boundary away from a famous win.

Speaking exclusively on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Aakash Chopra weighed in on RCB's resurgence and their growing chances of making the final four.

"It has never happened that ever since we've got the 14-match league, there are teams with 16 points that did not make it to the play-offs," Chopra pointed out.

"At this point in time, of course, five teams can finish on 18, but 16 should be enough in the end. They're now eyeing the one and two spot and not really the qualification. The 'Q' is not in front of the name yet, but I feel it is already there," he said.

Chopra also lauded RCB's squad depth and ability to overcome key absences.

"You thought this was a game where you'd win easily, and then you lose Phil Salt and Josh Hazlewood. But you say, 'No problem, sir.' If there's no Phil Salt, I've got Jacob Bethell. If I don't have Josh Hazlewood, I'll have Lungi Ngidi, who will do the same job--maybe even better," he noted.

Indeed, it was Lungi Ngidi who delivered a match-defining sixth over, taking two wickets and conceding just eight runs, shifting the momentum firmly in RCB's favour.

"Then Yash Dayal holds his nerves in the end. Suyash bowls that sixth over, Ngidi takes two wickets, is on a hat-trick, and gives only eight runs in that over," Chopra continued.

"This is when you start believing that, you know, the stars are aligning for me," he added. (ANI)

