The return of Ranji Trophy

PTI

Ahmedabad, February 16

Indian cricket’s backbone, the Ranji Trophy, will make the much-anticipated return after two years amid the easing of Covid situation in the country, providing a host of domestic cricketers an opportunity to make a name in the red-ball cricket while giving veterans like Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara a final shot at resurrecting their Test careers.

A third wave of Covid had threatened the premier domestic event for the second year in a row but the drop in infections has allowed the BCCI to conduct the 38-team event, a massive logistical task in the new normal of bio-secure environments.

All eyes will be on the opening fixture between defending champions Saurashtra and record 41-time champions Mumbai, with Rahane and Pujara on either side, aiming to make the big scores that have deserted them at the Test level for a while.

Both veterans have been working hard in the nets and their coaches feel a big knock is around the corner. Rahane and Pujara have to make an instant impact as the Test squad for Sri Lanka series is expected to be announced soon.

Nine bio-bubbles have been created across nine venues and the players had to quarantine for five days, leaving them only two days of training for the first round beginning tomorrow.

The players, however, are in no mood to complain. They are just happy at the challenge that awaits them after two seasons of white-ball cricket.

“It is great that the red-ball cricket is starting. Players have suffered and lost a lot in the last two years both financially and skill-wise. They all are looking forward to the challenge,” said Delhi coach Raj Kumar Sharma after the team’s first training session on Monday, echoing the views of all teams.

It is also set to be the shortest First-Class season for most teams, who will get only three league games, impacting their match fee and leaving them little room for error. Eight groups of four teams each have been formed at the Elite level while six teams will fight it out in the Plate group. The knockouts, barring the sole pre-quarterfinals, will be held in the post-IPL phase starting May 30. —