Home / Sports / "The way they accepted me as captain, I really appreciate": Rajat Patidar hails RCB fans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain (RCB) Rajat Patidar reflected on the RCB unboxing event earlier this year, appreciating the fans' support over the years, even during his absence in 2023.
ANI
Updated At : 12:42 AM May 17, 2025 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 17 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain (RCB) Rajat Patidar reflected on the RCB unboxing event earlier this year, appreciating the fans' support over the years, even during his absence in 2023.

"Our unboxing event that day, the experience I had was different for me. And the way they accepted me as a captain, I really appreciate that. They have supported me for three to four years. Even when I didn't play in 2023, I used to get messages saying I was missed. Seeing all that makes me feel good. I feel like everyone is supporting me. If the RCB fans are supporting you, you feel different. I feel good to play from here," Rajat Patidar said as per a press note from RCB.

"The culture of RCB is one of the best, I will say. As Captain, I'll try to give as much as I can in terms of involvement with my players. I want to create an environment where every player feels comfortable, relaxed, and confident in their ability. Whether it's someone from the domestic circuit or a new player coming in, I want them to feel that they belong here, with no pressure. I'll do my best to make sure everyone feels at ease and ready to contribute," he added.

Patidar has scored 239 runs in 11 innings at an average of 23.90, with a strike rate of 140.58 in the IPL. He has scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 64.

RCB are at the second spot with eight wins and three losses and have 16 points. They will play their next match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Bengaluru on Saturday, which will mark the resumption of the tournament.

The tournament was suspended for a week due to India-Pakistan tensions. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

