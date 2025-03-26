"The whole bowling unit has been outstanding": Michael Bracewell praised New Zealand bowling after winning the T20 series 4-1 against Pakistan

Wellington [New Zealand] March 26 (ANI): With Tim Siefert's unbeaten 50 and James Neesham's five-wicket haul hosts New Zealand stormed to victory over Pakistan in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Sky Stadium held in Wellington on Wednesday.

After winning the match Kiwi skipper Michael Bracewell highlighted the strong performance of New Zealand's bowling unit, praising Jacob's leadership and the team's ability to rotate players effectively. He is particularly pleased with the team's consistency and their ability to bounce back from a loss in Auckland. He believes the team is in a great place.

"The whole bowling unit has been outstanding. Jacob has stood up and has led the pack. The way we have been able to rotate the players. NZ cricket is in a great place. Few guys were missing. The consistency we showed was pleasing. The way we bounced back from Auckland. Was pleasing. We were clinical in the rest of the 4 games." Michael Bracewell said as per Cricbuzz.

Advertisement

Tim Seifert played a blissful inning of 97 runs in just 37 bowls, with ten sixes and six fours, striking at 255, Neesham was the pick of the bowler in the Kiwi innings in his four overs he gave away 22 runs and took five wickets.

With this win, the Blackcaps confirmed their triumph in the five-match series against the Men in Green with a score of 4-1. Neesham received the Player of the Match honour for his five wickets, while Siefert was presented with the Player of the Series accolade for his outstanding batting display over the five matches.

Advertisement

Sufiyan Muqeem was the standout bowler for Pakistan, claiming two wickets and conceding only six runs in two overs of his spell. In addition to him, all the other bowlers from Pakistan struggled against the Kiwi batsmen. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)