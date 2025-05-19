DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / "The world sees the medal....": PV Sindhu on her Olympic career

"The world sees the medal....": PV Sindhu on her Olympic career

Sindhu was speaking at FLAME University in Pune, Maharashtra on Sunday.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:32 PM May 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): India's two-time Olympic medalist shuttler PV Sindhu opened up on her win at the biggest sporting platform, saying that while the world sees the medal, a lot of things behind it go unseen.

Advertisement

Sindhu was speaking at FLAME University in Pune, Maharashtra on Sunday.

Speaking during the convocation address for the graduating batch of students, Sindhu summed up her hard journey towards two Olympics medals in few words, saying as per a press note, "The world sees the medal, but they do not see the 4 AM alarms, the tears, the losses, and the days you show up when you do not want to. At the Olympics, you do not just fight for a podium -- you fight for every invisible battle you have won to get there."

Advertisement

Sindhu won the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics in women's singles competition, following it with a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, making her the first-ever Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

On how players deal with failure, she further added, "In sport, sometimes you do not just show up after failure -- sometimes you show up while literally breaking. And that is where champions are built."

Advertisement

Sindhu also said that if one wants to do something big in life, they will have to "fail for it".

"Repeatedly. Publicly. Sometimes, even hilariously," he added.

The ace shuttler shared personal anecdotes and hard-earned lessons from her career, striking an emotional chord with the audience. In a heartfelt moment during her speech, Sindhu spoke about her special connection with the university as her husband, Venkata Datta Sai, a businessman, is an alumnus of FLAME.

"This was not just a speech for me, it was personal. My husband studied here, and FLAME has shown up in so many moments of my life. Today felt like a beautiful full-circle moment -- finally attending a FLAME graduation and sharing the lessons I have learned from podiums, heartbreaks, and relentless early mornings," Sindhu said while addressing the students.

Notably, Sindhu will be aiming to win big in the Malaysia Masters tournament, starting from Tuesday onwards at the Stadium Axiata Arena KL Sports City in Bukit Jalil. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper