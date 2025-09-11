Theegala eyes strong start to Fall Season at Procore Championship

Napa [US], September 11 (ANI): Sahith Theegala is hoping to reignite his PGA Tour campaign after being plagued by injuries in 2025. This week, Theegala returns to a familiar venue for the Procore Championship, previously known as the Fortinet Championship, which he won in 2023.

Advertisement

The tournament, which kicks off the PGA Tour's Fall schedule between the FedEx Cup Playoffs and the start of the 2026 season, holds special meaning for Theegala. He secured his first and only PGA Tour victory at this event in 2023, and followed it up with a strong T-7 finish last year.

Now, recovering from a neck injury that disrupted most of his 2025 season, Theegala sees the Fall stretch as a crucial opportunity to re-establish his presence on the Tour. Although he made a late-season return for The Open and a few additional tournaments, he struggled to find top form. The Procore Championship offers a fresh slate.

Advertisement

Joining him in the field is fellow rising star Akshay Bhatia. Despite some ups and downs during the 2025 season, Bhatia managed to secure a spot in the Top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings, earning entry into the Signature Events for the upcoming season. While he missed making the US Ryder Cup team, which was one of his goals for 2025, Bhatia is focused on a strong Fall start to reset his momentum.

This year's Procore Championship features a notably strong lineup, with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlining the field. Other top names include Russell Henley, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, JJ Spaun, Ben Griffin, and Patrick Cantlay. Several Ryder Cup team members are also competing, using the event as a final tune-up ahead of the prestigious team competition.

Advertisement

More than a dozen players from the 2025 FedEx Cup Top-50 rankings are scheduled to tee it up in Napa, highlighting the event's growing significance.

For many players, including Theegala, the Fall season represents a critical opportunity. J.J. Spaun is a prime example -- his impressive Fall performance in 2024 vaulted him from 98th in the FedEx Cup standings into the Aon Next 10. He went on to excel in Signature Events and majors, ultimately earning a spot on the Ryder Cup team.

As the new season begins to take shape, Theegala and others are looking to use the Procore Championship as a launchpad for success. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)