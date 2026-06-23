Theegala shines as Indian-origin trio scripts US Open history; Clark reigns again

Southampton [US], June 23 (ANI): Indian American Sahith Theegala recorded the best US Open finish of his career and led an unprecedented trio into the Top-20, while Wyndham Clark withstood relentless pressure to complete a wire-to-wire victory and claim his second US Open title.

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Theegala shared 11th place at two-over-par despite a closing three-over 73, with fellow Akshay Bhatia finishing tied 17th after a final-round 70 and reigning PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai rallying to join Theegala in tied 11th at Shinnecock Hills.

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It marked the first time in US Open history that three golfers of Indian origin had finished inside the top 20.

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The championship also marked another milestone, with five players of Indian origin featuring in the US Open field for the first time. While Sudarshan Yellamaraju and Manav Shah missed the cut, the performances of Theegala, Rai and Bhatia underlined the growing influence of Indian-origin golfers on golf's biggest stages.

For Theegala, it was a week that mixed disappointment with immense satisfaction. Beginning the final round tied for second alongside world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim, the Californian briefly remained in contention before Shinnecock Hills extracted its familiar toll.

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A bogey at the opening hole was erased by a birdie at the third, but the defining moment came at the par-four fourth. After driving into the thick fescue, Theegala's club became tangled in the rough and flew out of his hands as he attempted to muscle the ball back into play. The swing even unearthed another long-forgotten golf ball buried beneath the grass. The resulting double bogey, followed by another bogey at the sixth, effectively ended his hopes of lifting the trophy.

Instead of fading away, however, Theegala steadied himself impressively, playing the remaining 12 holes in level par to secure his career-best U.S. Open finish.

"It was one of the greatest tests of mental patience of my entire life," Theegala said afterwards. "The USGA setup demands total acceptance. Even good shots can be punished, and great putts sometimes refuse to fall. You just have to keep believing."

Rai's tied 11th finish highlighted his trademark consistency. After opening with a disappointing 74, the Englishman produced three solid rounds to climb steadily up the leaderboard through disciplined driving and accurate iron play.

Bhatia also enhanced his growing reputation in the majors. Playing alongside Rory McIlroy in the final round, the left-hander carded a composed two-under 70 to finish tied 17th, another encouraging result for one of golf's brightest young talents.

While the Indian-origin contingent celebrated a landmark week, Wyndham Clark demonstrated why he has become one of the game's finest big-event performers.

The 2023 champion started the day with a commanding six-shot lead but soon found himself under intense pressure after three bogeys in his opening seven holes allowed Sam Burns to close within one stroke. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, chasing the career Grand Slam on his 30th birthday, also remained within striking distance for much of the afternoon.

Clark responded like a champion. A birdie at the 10th steadied the nerves before the decisive moment arrived at the par-five 16th. After finding trouble from the tee, he recovered brilliantly and holed a lengthy birdie putt that effectively sealed the championship.

A closing 73 gave Clark a winning total of four-under 276, one stroke clear of Burns, who closed with a sparkling 67. South Korea's Tom Kim finished alone in third at one under, while Scheffler shared fourth with JT Poston and Keith Mitchell. Rory McIlroy slipped to tied 32nd after weekend rounds of 73 and 73.

"The first one was the breakthrough of knowing I could do it," Clark said after lifting the trophy. "This one is redemption. Last year was difficult. It's amazing what a year can do."

The victory made Clark only the ninth player to lead outright after every round of a US Open and the first since Martin Kaymer in 2014. Yet alongside the Americans' triumph, Shinnecock Hills will also be remembered as the venue where Theegala, Rai and Bhatia produced a historic Top-20 sweep, signalling that golfers of Indian origin are becoming an increasingly powerful presence at the highest level of the game. (ANI)

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