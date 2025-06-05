Theegala withdraws from Canadian Open due to neck pain

India-American golfer Sahith Theegala has withdrawn from this week's Canadian Open due to a neck pain that he has been battling for the past few weeks.

This is now the third time that the 27-year-old has withdrawn in the last five starts.

Theegala has also not made it clear whether he would be able to compete next week at the US Open in Oakmont, but hinted that he might be sidelined for a stretch.

He withdrew from the RBC Canadian Open on Wednesday and was replaced by Cameron Champ.

"I've been battling the last few weeks, so this one stings," Theegala wrote in a post on Instagram.

He pulled out of the Truist Championship in May after shooting 78 in the third round. A few days later, he withdrew from the PGA Championship before the tournament began. He returned last week to Muirfield Village for the Memorial but posted 74-77 to miss the cut.

Theegala said it was with a "heavy heart" that he was withdrawing to get treatment and rest his injury.

Theegala, third in the FedEx Cup last year, was selected by US Captain Jim Furyk for the Presidents Cup last October in Montreal.

He was looking at a Ryder Cup place before the season went into disarray. He has only two top-25s in 15 starts. He ranks No. 119 in the FedEx Cup and his world ranking, once 11th, has slipped to No. 39.

"Doctors have advised me to put the clubs away for a little while as I get treatment and rest for an injury I've been battling the last few weeks, so this one stings," he said.