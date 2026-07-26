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Home / Sports / "Their sacrifice became our freedom": India head coach Gambhir pays tribute to Kargil heroes

"Their sacrifice became our freedom": India head coach Gambhir pays tribute to Kargil heroes

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ANI
Updated At : 08:23 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Sunday paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who fought in the Kargil War, remembering their courage and sacrifice on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

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"Their courage became our victory, their sacrifice became our freedom!" Gambhir wrote on X.

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https://x.com/GautamGambhir/status/2081341611238465935?s=20

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country during the 1999 Kargil War, saying Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds everyone of the "extraordinary courage" displayed by the armed forces in the face of extreme challenges.

Addressing the 136th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said that India continues to strengthen its defence capabilities and is emerging as a trusted global defence partner."Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas. This day fills us with pride, and it reminds us of the extraordinary courage of our brave soldiers."

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"The towering peaks of Kargil, the harsh weather, the enemy's challenge--every circumstance stood before our soldiers, but their resolve was greater than every challenge. They dedicated everything they had to protect Mother India. Today, on 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', I pay my humble respects to all the brave martyrs and valiant soldiers," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the 'Shaurya Vijay Yatra' organised to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas. "This year, a special 'Shaurya Vijay Yatra' has been organised. This motorcycle journey, which began on July 14th from the National War Memorial in Delhi, will reach the Kargil War Memorial in Drass," PM Modi said."Its message is - 'One Ride, One Nation, One Salute.' This journey reminds us that the sacrifices made for the nation can never be forgotten," he added.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, is a day of profound significance for every Indian. It commemorates the bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering determination of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War of 1999.

On this day, we pay tribute to the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives to protect our nation's sovereignty and integrity.

The conflict that came to be known as the Kargil War began in May 1999 when intruders stealthily crossed the Line of Control and occupied Indian posts on towering ridges. Their sinister aim was to sever National Highway 1A, the vital artery connecting Srinagar to Leh.

But they underestimated the will of a nation. India responded with Operation Vijay, a mission that combined meticulous planning, steely determination, and the indomitable spirit of its soldiers. For more than two months, our forces fought inch by inch across the harshest terrain, until every intruder was driven out and every post restored to Indian control. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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