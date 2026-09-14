“There are certain symbolic gestures as well”: Congress leader Salman Khurshid on India’s Asia Cup trophy stance

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday reacted to the Indian women’s cricket team’s decision not to accept the Women’s T20 Asia Cup trophy from ACC President and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, saying symbolic gestures are used to convey messages during strained relations.

Speaking to ANI, Khurshid said such decisions are taken when there are differences between countries and a need arises to communicate a position through symbolic actions.

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"There are certain symbolic gestures as well. You observed the talks between the UAE and Iran—whether they took place within the BRICS framework or otherwise. There is a war going on there; there are rifts and mutual grievances. Yet, they engaged in dialogue, and everyone welcomed the positive messages and signals that emerged from those conversations," Khurshid said.

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"Such things happen when there is a falling out and, for certain reasons, we are compelled to maintain some distance from one another. In such situations, there are symbolic gestures involved—actions that convey a message—and the need arises to determine how best to send that message," he added.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India were not present on the stage during the presentation ceremony after winning the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 final against Sri Lanka.

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The team refused to receive the trophy from ACC President and PCB chief Naqvi amid tensions over cross-border terrorism and the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, India’s military response against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The latest controversy followed a similar episode during the men’s Asia Cup 2025 final, when India refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi after defeating Pakistan in the final.

The Congress leader further said if the cricketing body had decided to send a message through such a move, the decision must have been taken after due consideration.

"If the cricketing body has acknowledged the need to send a message and decided to proceed in this manner, what more can be said? One can only say that they must have made this decision after careful consideration," he said.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to clinch their eighth Women’s Asia Cup title. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. (ANI)

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