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Home / Sports / "There are many things I still need to improve": Indian javelin thrower Rohit Yadav after Commonwealth Games 2026 outing

"There are many things I still need to improve": Indian javelin thrower Rohit Yadav after Commonwealth Games 2026 outing

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ANI
Updated At : 06:18 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Rohit Yadav reflected on the challenges he faced in the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, citing cold, windy conditions and runway issues as factors that affected his performance.

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He said the experience helped him learn and identify areas for improvement. Yadav finished seventh in the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow with a best throw of 81.56 meters.

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"There was a lot of cold and wind on that day, which affected my throw. The runway conditions also disturbed me a little, but overall it was a good experience. I learned a lot from it, and there are many things I still need to improve," Yadav told ANI.

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Yadav emphasised the importance of hard work, focus and self-belief for young athletes, saying setbacks are part of the journey. He urged athletes to learn from difficult days, keep giving their best and continue striving for improvement.

"For young athletes, the most important things are hard work, focus and self-belief. Sometimes a particular day doesn't go your way, and that's okay. You have to accept it, learn from it and believe that you can do better next time. We always give our 100 per cent, but sometimes things are not in our favour. The key is to keep trying and work towards making the next opportunity better," he added.

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India wrapped up a memorable Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign by finishing fourth in the overall medal standings with 39 medals.

India concluded the Glasgow Games with 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals from a 122-member contingent, matching the fourth-place finish achieved in Birmingham four years ago despite competing in a significantly trimmed programme that excluded several sports in which the country traditionally wins medals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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