"There can be no compromise on his health": Wasim Akram expresses deep concern for Imran Khan

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram has voiced serious concern regarding the health and treatment of his former captain and friend Imran Khan, stating that medical care for the imprisoned former Prime Minister must be prioritised above political disputes.

Speaking to The Athletic, Akram revealed he has not been able to speak with Khan for three years and admitted to missing the legendary all-rounder deeply.

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"He's my friend, I miss him a lot. I haven't spoken to him for three years. It's so unfortunate, politically, what's happening with him. The court of law is the court of law. But as far as his health is concerned, there can be no compromise on that," Akram said.

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Akram recalled their close bond following their retirement from cricket, emphasising that his concern stems strictly from personal friendship rather than political motives.

"Even after we retired, he and I were regularly in touch. I used to go and spend time with him. I miss talking to him. I miss him in general as a friend, politics apart," he added.

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Khan's health status has remained a central point of contention in Pakistan. Despite a Supreme Court order directing that he be shifted to Islamabad's Shifa Hospital, Khan was briefly taken to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a check-up before being immediately returned to prison. His family, including his sisters and sons, have alleged violations of court orders and demanded access to his personal physician.

The situation has garnered significant international attention across the cricketing community. Twenty-two former international captains—including Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Allan Border, Clive Lloyd, Alastair Cook, and Arjuna Ranatunga—sent a joint letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urging adequate medical care for Khan.

Australian captain Pat Cummins and West Indies icon Brian Lara have publicly voiced support for Khan's well-being.

Sky Sports aired an interview with Khan’s sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, during the Lord’s Test match against England. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint with the broadcaster, which briefly delayed the broadcast, though the segment ultimately aired as planned.

Addressing the fallout from the Sky Sports segment, Akram noted the conflicting narratives surrounding Khan's prison conditions.

"There was a bit of uproar here [in Pakistan] after that. I then read that the Pakistani government came up with how many visits Imran has had, with all the numbers included, with all the phone calls he has had. But, you know, it's difficult to believe, and hard to know what to believe right now," Akram remarked.

Concluding his remarks, Akram reiterated that Khan's basic human rights and health must be safeguarded regardless of legal proceedings.

"There's a movement in England and elsewhere [to improve Imran's conditions], but here [in Pakistan]? I'm not so sure. I'm speaking from the heart as someone who is worried about him as a person. Convicted or not convicted. Jail or no jail. We need to safeguard his health. We don't know what's happening; the government are saying his health apparently is fine. But I'm worried. I miss him a lot," Akram concluded. (ANI)

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