‘There has to be a better way to deal with this’: Neeraj Chopra on detention of protesting wrestlers in Delhi

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 28

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's on Sunday expressed his angst on dramatic detention of protesting wrestlers by Delhi Police.

“I am pained to see this. There has to be a better way to deal with this,” the Olympic gold medallist said on twitter as he shared a video posted by wrestler Sakhsi Malik.

यह देखकर मुझे बहुत दुख हो रहा है | There has to be a better way to deal with this. https://t.co/M2gzso4qjX — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 28, 2023

Sakshi and other top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, were detained for violation of law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.