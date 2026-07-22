There have been several ups and down in last four months: Sooryavanshi

Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has acknowledged that he has endured “several ups and downs” in the past four months but his confidence remains intact heading into the T20I series against Zimbabwe, beginning here on Thursday.

Advertisement

Riding on his IPL blitzkrieg, the 15-year-old made it to India’s T20I tours of Ireland and England. Although he did not feature in the two-match series in Belfast, he made his international debut in the second T20I against England in Manchester, becoming India’s youngest-ever international cricketer, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record.

Advertisement

Sooryavanshi played the next three matches but managed only modest scores and was left out of the fifth and final T20I as Sanju Samson returned to the XI. India went on to lose the series 0-4.

Advertisement

His omission sparked criticism from several former cricketers, who questioned the team management’s decision to drop the teenage opener after just three innings.

“Yes, there have been several ups and down in the last four months; it’s part of cricket it will keep happening but I have to follow the process and give my 100 per cent for the team,” Sooryavanshi, whose familiarity with the conditions here could strengthen his chances of making the playing XI for Thursday’s opener, told ‘bcci.tv’.

Advertisement

The youngsters was visibly emotional after being left out of the fifth and final T20I against England. Acknowledging the challenges of dealing with setbacks at a young age, he said the support he received from those around him helped him move on and regain his focus.

“It’s an obvious thing that whatever I want (guidance etc), the coaches are making it available and whatever practice I require I am getting that. Feeling very good, there is confidence also,” he added.

Sooryavanshi was a key member of India’s triumphant U-19 World Cup campaign in February, producing a breathtaking 175 off just 80 balls against England in the final at this very venue to power India to the title.

“It’s a very memorable ground for me. Just four months back, we had played the U-19 World Cup Final and won, so a very special ground. To represent India is everyone’s dream and it’s a very special moment.

“I’m playing on a ground where we won the U-19 World Cup four months back and made history (and) to return to the ground and play here will be an altogether different feeling... really enjoying it,” he said.

The teenage sensation said that, if given an opportunity, he hopes to draw on his experience from the U-19 World Cup, having already enjoyed success at this venue.

“The pitches and the conditions here, I’ve got a fair idea about them when I last played here during the U-19 World Cup. So, I will try what all I gathered during that tournament to apply those learnings during the matches now and do well.

“I will back my practice which I have done so far and try to back my game... and whatever contribution I can make for the team I will try to give that. I have played two matches on this ground (and) it went well. I will try to carry it forward,” he added.