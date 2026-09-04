Rotterdam [Netherlands], September 4 (ANI): The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) has entered its second week following a strong opening phase that has showcased the quality of the cricket, the strength of its broadcast production and the growing support for Europe’s new professional cricket league.

The ICC-sanctioned T20 league, featuring six city-based franchises from Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Rotterdam and Amsterdam, has brought together established international stars and emerging European talent, creating a new platform for cricket across the continent.

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A major part of the viewing experience has been its stellar commentary line-up, featuring some of the most respected voices and former players in international cricket, including Andy Flower, Shaun Pollock, Lisa Sthalekar, Katey Martin, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Robin Uthappa, Rohan Gavaskar, HD Ackerman, Alan Wilkins, Nick Knight, Niall O’Brien, Isobel Joyce, Pieter Seelaar, Alex Hartley, Andrew Leonard, Steven Finn and Raunak Kapoor.

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The panel brings together former international captains, World Cup winners, renowned broadcasters and leading voices from European cricket, providing audiences with insight and storytelling that goes beyond the scorecard.

Andy Flower, commentator, said as quoted in a press release: “What has struck me most about the ETPL is that there is a genuine sense that something new is being built here. You have established international players alongside cricketers from the European system, and that creates a fascinating dynamic. The quality is there, but equally important is the opportunity for audiences to discover new players, new teams and new cricketing stories.”

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Lisa Sthalekar, commentator, said: “There is something particularly exciting about watching a new audience engage with cricket. The ETPL has the opportunity to tell a much bigger story than the result of an individual match; it is about introducing people across Europe to the characters, skills and excitement that make cricket such a special sport.”

The broadcast product is supported by advanced production and player-performance technology, including Decision Review System (DRS), player tracking, biomechanics analysis, drone and buggy cameras, alongside advanced scoring, replay and ball-by-ball data.

The league’s digital infrastructure is supported by NV Play, providing live scoring, match-centre functionality, replay experiences, competition management and structured ball-by-ball video data throughout the tournament.

Dhiraj Malhotra, Co-founder, ETPL, said: “With my decade of experience setting up cricket leagues, I have seen what it takes to build a successful cricket property, but there is something genuinely special about cricket in Europe. Seeing outstanding performances from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, alongside European talent like the Netherlands’ Bas de Leede and Ireland’s Matthew Humphreys, has been incredibly rewarding. We always knew Europe had enormous potential; what has been overwhelming is seeing that potential come to life. The ETPL is giving European cricketers the opportunity to compete alongside the best in the world, learn from them and build their own identity.”

The combination of international cricketing names, European talent, a high-quality broadcast and the engagement of leading voices from across the cricket fraternity has helped position the ETPL as more than a new T20 competition.

The league is being built around a broader ambition: to create a sustainable professional cricket ecosystem connecting players, fans, broadcasters, sponsors and local communities across Europe.

The opening week has offered an early glimpse of that opportunity, bringing international cricketing pedigree to European cities, creating a stage for local talent and introducing the sport to new audiences. The presence of cricket legends including Rahul Dravid, Steve Waugh, Jonty Rhodes and Matthew Hayden, who have been on the ground supporting their respective teams, has further elevated the atmosphere, adding to the excitement, energy and growing buzz around the inaugural season.

As the inaugural season progresses, the ETPL will continue to build on these foundations, with the objective of creating a long-term platform for the development, professionalisation and growth of cricket across the continent. (ANI)

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