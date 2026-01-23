DT
PT
Home / Sports / "There is a lot I can give back to enhance sport of tennis": Leander Paes

"There is a lot I can give back to enhance sport of tennis": Leander Paes

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): India's Olympic medalist and eight-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes said that he aimed to "establish a professional academy and infrastructure" through the "wonderful legacy" created at Bengal Tennis.

Paes was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the unveiling of the 'Golf Growth Initiative,' by The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), in association with the Indian Golf Union (IGU), the Professional Golfers' Association of India (PGAI), and The Golf Foundation (TGF) on Thursday.

Paes, who has been serving as the president of Bengal Tennis Association since last year, is also partnering with IGPL to bring an Olympic-level vision to the golf infrastructure.

Speaking to the media, Paes said that he not only hopes to open the tennis academy, but also reach the rural areas through the infrastructure he is building.

"Tennis is very close to my heart because it is the sport and the vehicle I chose, and it has given me my life. Through the wonderful legacy created at Bengal Tennis, I aim to establish a professional academy and infrastructure that reaches rural areas. This is part of what I've just taken on, and shortly, you will see me getting more involved in developing tennis across the entire country... I feel that there is a lot I can give back to enhance the sport of tennis. So, I look forward to working with the powers that be to enhance sports in the entire country, with tennis and other sports," he added.

Having won the French Open and US Open thrice and the Australian Open, Wimbledon once each in men's doubles competition, with four of his titles coming with Mahesh Bhupathi and capturing 10 mixed doubles Grand Slam titles, Leander is one of the most successful Indian acts in tennis history. With his bronze medal in the 1996 Olympics held in Atlanta, he became the first Asian to secure a medal in tennis at the Olympics. These performances earned him a place in the International Tennis Hall of Fame 2024. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

