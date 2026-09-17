"There is always a purpose...": Haris Rauf aims to play Tests for Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 17 (ANI): Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has expressed his desire to play Test cricket for his country ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka will tour Pakistan, the bottom dwellers in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table, in November. Rauf, a white-ball cricketer predominantly, has featured in only 14 first-class games, taking 47 wickets at an average of 27.04, with three five-fors, including best figures of 6/47.

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His only Test for Pakistan came against England back in 2022, in which he took one wicket.

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“There is always a purpose that is driving you when you play cricket,” Rauf said, as quoted by ICC.

“I am trying to put my name forward for the Sri Lanka series, and Pakistan is also in need [of a fast bowler]. Let us see what happens in the future," he added.

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Following a 3-0 defeat to England in their latest series, Pakistan sit ninth in the standings after an 11-point deduction for slow over-rate in the final Test at Edgbaston, with their point percentage being a shambolic 4.63.

Pakistan’s struggles in the pace department were evident in the England series. Mohammad Abbas was the lone standout for them in the pace department with 13 wickets coming at an average of 25.38.

In comparison, Ollie Robinson, who was the leading wicket-taker in the series, had 21 scalps at 8.76, while Josh Tongue picked up 19 wickets at 16.31. Jofra Archer also made a steady impact with 12 wickets.

Rauf is hoping to bridge this gap in the pace department in the upcoming tours.

Rauf has established himself primarily as a white-ball bowler, racking in over 143 appearances across ODIs and T20Is, picking up 234 wickets.

“You look to improve yourself by playing the longer format whenever you get time. I had time to work on myself right now with the series against Sri Lanka and England coming up so I am looking to avail it. This is the best preparation," he signed off. (ANI)

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