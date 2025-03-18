"There is no doubt that our cricket has declined": Haris Rauf after defeat in second T20 against New Zealand

Dunedin [New Zealand], March 18 (ANI): New Zealand secured a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second T20I of the five-match series at Dunedin on Tuesday. After the match 'Men in Green' fast bowler Haris Rauf admitted that "no doubt" cricket in Pakistan has "declined," but hoped for good cricket in future, saying "we are trying to build our team," as per ESPNcricinfo.

"There is no doubt that our cricket has declined. But we are building as a team and trying to forge a combination and play cricket that's required at the top level. We are trying different things, and when we try things, there will be failures, but we will learn. And there will come a day in future when you will get to see good cricket from the Pakistan team." Rauf said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

He also spoke about criticism and felt it is a very common thing in Pakistan, he also supported the young players who are newly added to the squad and said we have to give them 10-15 matches that is how players become.

"You talk about criticism, I think it has become common in Pakistan, these are young players. You go to any place, any team in the world, they give the youngsters full freedom. If they give the youngsters a chance, they make sure to give them 10 to 15 matches at a stretch. That is how they become players.

He also talked about the struggle in the initial days of international cricket, he said it is now a norm for everyone to just sit and wait for 'our loss' so they can troll.

"Everyone who comes into international cricket struggles initially. You talk about criticism, it's become a norm. Everyone just sits and waits for the Pakistan team to lose so that they can talk about it. They have their opinions, but we are trying to build our team. We are trying to draft the youngsters in, the seniors are also there. As seniors, we motivate our juniors and advise them about what's required to succeed in international cricket. The quicker they learn, the better it will be for them." he added.

Pakistan would take solace from the fact that they have done better than the last game. The next game will have the series on the line for Pakistan as New Zealand is leading 2-0 in the the five-matchh T-20 series. (ANI)

