”There will be huge paradigm shift in football from this year": NEUFC owner John Abraham on ISL’s New Era

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): The countdown to the new football season has begun, with the Indian Super League (ISL) confirmed to kick off on October 10.

Amid the buzz, Northeast United FC owner John Abraham has been vocal about what he believes is a defining moment for the sport in the country, a season that could change the way India watches football, according to a release.

Advertisement

Speaking at the official jersey unveiling event of NEUFC’s new kit with Reebok, in Mumbai on Saturday, the Bollywood actor reaffirmed his belief that the ISL is entering a new era, one driven by the clubs themselves.

Advertisement

Abraham firmly believes that the upcoming season will be a turning point for Indian football, as it marks a shift where franchise owners have taken a more active role in shaping the league's direction.

"Football will be the new cricket (in India) from this year, because the club owners have taken over the league. You will see a huge paradigm shift in football from this season, and as one of the owners, I'm hoping to see that change.”

Advertisement

“All the owners in the Indian Super League want football to do better in the country. We’re all very cohesive as we want to make this work. So, we’re hoping for the best”, he said.

Further shedding light on the challenges overcome as a club owner in the ISL, Abraham added, “As a single owner competing with multi-billion-dollar corporations, we’re punching above our weight. We’re really proud of ourselves and our region. We’ve got Northeast into the main fold with partners like Reebok along with other public and private sector entities supporting us. That speaks about the confidence in the league and in the sport.”

Abraham also reflected on his journey as the owner of NEUFC so far, while highlighting his team’s ambitions for the future. With the Highlanders having clinched consecutive Durand Cup titles in 2024 and 2025, the team’s owner is confident that they can clinch their elusive ISL title this season.

“I really got teary-eyed because I get emotional about my club and I'm in love with my club. Not because of any vanity reasons, but it's because we worked really hard to stay afloat and to be here. We're very proud to be the club we are. We’re looking forward to the ISL starting next month, and we are going to fight for the title.”

The Bollywood actor also proudly spoke about the impact his club has made beyond the football field and the role it has played in shaping the region. “I think today, Northeast United FC is not just a football team. We’re a movement. The Northeast has seen a lot of civil tension, but the only exception to every rule has been our football club, which has been a binding factor.”

Abraham closed with a message to the NEUFC fans. "We want to make everyone proud of this association. It will be managed by the capable hands of my CEO, Mandar, with my fantastic coach, Juan, and my fantastic players. We want to win cups for you repeatedly. We've done it twice, but we want to do that again," he said.

The new season of the Indian Super League is scheduled to begin on October 10, and is set to conclude in May 2027. The league is returning to its traditional home and away format, after a shortened 2025-26 campaign was played as a single-leg round-robin format, with each of the 14 clubs playing 13 matches. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)