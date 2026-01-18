New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Priyank Panchal lambasted Indian assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate for his remarks on senior stalwart Rohit Sharma and young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy following the second ODI against New Zealand, pointing how "dexterity needed to navigate through relationships" is lacking in foreign coaches for Indian team, contributing to their lack of success with the Men in Blue.

Following India's defeat to New Zealand in the second ODI at Rajkot, Doeschate had said that Rohit, who has scored 26 and 24 in both ODIs so far after a Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) stint with Mumbai in December in which he scored 155* and 0, "had not been as fluent as he has been" on a tough wicket and had also said that Nitish, who had scored 20 and bowled two overs for 13 runs gets opportunities, but "often ended up not doing a heck of a lot".

Ryan's comments did not go well with fans on social media, who slammed him for disrespect shown to legendary Rohit Sharma, who had just clocked five fifty-plus scores between the tour to Australia in October-November and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, including two centuries and for the harshness against the 22-year-old Nitish, who had just featured in three ODIs at that time, scoring 47 runs in three innings and being wicketless.

Taking to X, Panchal said, "Terrible comments by Ten Doeschate on Rohit and Nitish. There's a reason foreign coaches don't succeed in India. The dexterity you require to navigate through relationships here is lacking in them. Especially if they do not have anything notable to show in their CV. #INDvNZ."

Coming to the series, the third ODI is taking place in Indore. India won the toss and put NZ to bowl first, with the series at 1-1.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox. (ANI)

