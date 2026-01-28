Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 28 (ANI): England great Joe Root has come out strongly in support of white-ball captain Harry Brook after the latter's animated "Beer Smash" celebration following his century in the third ODI against Sri Lanka drew widespread attention and debate, reported Fox Cricket.

Brook, who smashed an unbeaten 136 off just 66 balls at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, celebrated his third ODI hundred by knocking his gloves together and mimicking pouring a drink over himself -- a gesture many linked to wrestling star Stone Cold Steve Austin's iconic move. The celebration also sparked speculation it was a response to recent scrutiny around England's dressing-room culture.

Root, however, insisted there was nothing controversial about it and described Brook's actions as light-hearted humour.

"I think you can work it out if you watch wrestling," Root told Fox Cricket after the match. "I think his way of showing that he wants that approval of the group is through humour.

"I think that's another area of why he's going to be a great leader because he has that side to him as well. Hopefully it's received in the right way because there's no malice behind it other than him trying to have a bit of a joke with his teammates."

According to reports from Fox Cricket, Brook was fined £30,000 following a nightclub altercation in New Zealand last October. His celebration was interpreted by some as a pointed reference to those incidents and recent claims of a drinking culture within England's camp during tours of New Zealand and Australia.

During the Ashes 2025-26 series in Australia, the English batter Ben Duckett faced backlash from fans and investigation from his own board, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for his video in which he looked allegedly drunk, struggling to find his way to the team hotel.

After that ECB addressed the controversy in a statement, saying: "We are aware of content circulating on social media. We have high expectations for behaviour, accepting that players are often under intense levels of scrutiny, with established processes that we follow when conduct falls below expectations. We also support players that need assistance. We will not comment further at this stage while we establish the facts."

On the field, Brook's knock proved decisive as England clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1 with a commanding 53-run win. His innings featured nine sixes and 11 fours and earned him the Player of the Match award.

Brook and Root shared an unbroken 191-run partnership for the fourth wicket that completely shifted momentum in England's favour. Root himself remained unbeaten on 111, registering his 20th ODI century, though it was overshadowed by Brook's blistering effort. England piled on 130 runs in the final 10 overs, eventually posting their highest-ever ODI total against Sri Lanka.

The victory ended Sri Lanka's remarkable run of 12 consecutive unbeaten bilateral ODI series at home, their last defeat coming against India in 2021. Only South Africa (17 between 2002 and 2009) and India (13 between 1988 and 2000) have recorded longer unbeaten home streaks in men's ODIs.

England and Sri Lanka will now shift focus to the three-match T20I series, which begins on Friday. (ANI)

