Nottingham [UK], June 30 (ANI): Ben Stokes threw his full support behind Harry Brook as England's next Test captain, describing the vice-captain as the natural successor following his retirement from international cricket.

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Stokes said Brook's appointment as deputy reflected the leadership qualities the team already sees in him and argued there was no reason he should not step up.

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He also praised Brook as one of England's senior players and a "phenomenally talented" batter capable of leading the side.

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"If I was asked who I think should do it, I would be throwing my 100 per cent support behind Harry Brook. There's a reason why he was asked to be vice-captain of this team," Stokes said as per Sky Sports.

"You're asked to be vice-captain of a team for a certain reason. I was vice-captain under Joe for a long time. It's the natural progression. If the captain is not there or unavailable, then you step up to be that. There's absolutely no reason why Harry shouldn't be asked to do that. He's an incredible player, one of the more senior players in this group - we all know he's a phenomenally talented individual when it comes to his skill as a batter," he added.

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Tom Latham-led New Zealand defeated England by 160 runs in the third Test at Trent Bridge, securing a 2-1 series win against the hosts on Monday.

The match also marked the end of Ben Stokes' international career, as he experienced his first home series defeat both as a player and as captain. (ANI)

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