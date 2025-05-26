DT
Home / Sports / "There's no reason why he can't bounce back": Daniel Vettori backs Mohammed Shami following poor IPL season

"There's no reason why he can't bounce back": Daniel Vettori backs Mohammed Shami following poor IPL season

Shami had a poor IPL 2025 season in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league, the right-arm pacer managed to grab only six wickets in nine games, where he has conceded runs at an economy of 11.23.
ANI
Updated At : 11:02 AM May 26, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Daniel Vettori has backed experienced right-arm seamer Mohammed Shami following his disappointing performance in the competition so far.

Speaking on Mohammed Shami's poor form in IPL 2025, Daniel Vettori at the post-match press conference following win over KKR said, "It is a long time ago that he played T20 cricket, so it always takes a little bit to acclimate back into it. The game has progressed very quickly over those 18 months since the last time he played for GT he was a Purple Cap winner. I just think the challenge is remaining consistent for him."

"I think that's where he's at his best when he hits that length and probably just wasn't at that metronomical best that we've seen in the past. And that's partly a long layoff, that's partly the game. And I know that he worked exceptionally hard and he was desperate to do well, but it just wasn't quite his season. But there's no reason why he can't bounce back because of the quality of the bowler that he is," he added.

Meanwhile, Shami stayed away from the on-field action for over a year due to an ankle injury. Shami recovered successfully from the ankle surgery in February 2024 but started suffering pain in his right knee, for which he has been seeking treatment.

Last year returned to the domestic circuit and featured in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal. With his experience, the fast bowler enjoyed a fruitful outing and returned with seven scalps against Madhya Pradesh last year. Rumour mill suggested his return during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia; however, the series went by, and there were no signs of him.

The 34-year-old was assigned to bowl with the new ball for India across formats in 2025. He represented the nation in the title-winning Champions Trophy campaign earlier this year and ended the campaign as the joint second-highest wicket-taker. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

