Cape Town [South Africa], November 2 (ANI): Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has backed Marnus Labuschagne's quality despite uncertainty surrounding his future in the national setup, following his lean run with the bat.

McDonald said the team would reassess its plans moving forward but stressed that Labuschagne remains a talented cricketer, highlighting his consistent performances at the state level whenever he returns from international duty.

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Labuschagne remains part of Australia's squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand in Perth, scheduled to begin in early December. However, the batter is enduring a lean patch, having scored just 0 and 4 in the Newlands Test against South Africa.

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He has now gone 16 consecutive Test innings without a half-century, averaging just 23.66 since being recalled to the side ahead of last season's Ashes series.

"We believed in Marnus for this tour. We'll have to reassess that as we move forward. Others will sit there and say what that means for him. There'll be a lot of speculation. There's still a very good cricketer there. Every time he drops back to state level, he outperforms the others," McDonald said as per Cricinfo.

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McDonald acknowledged that Labuschagne had failed to capitalise on his opportunities during the tour, adding that his performances would be assessed over the coming week.

However, McDonald stressed that the team would not rush into making decisions, emphasising the need to avoid emotionally driven calls.

"He's had some opportunities that he's missed on this tour in particular, so that'll be something in the next week or so that we'll get our heads around. We're not in a rush to make decisions. There's too much emotion. But, as I said, he hasn't taken his opportunity on this tour."

McDonald also defended opportunities given to players at the international level, arguing that representing Australia can only benefit their development. He also pushed back against criticism of the selection and promotion of younger players, suggesting such opportunities should not be viewed as harmful to their careers.

"What I can say is that any opportunity that you get to play for Australia, I don't think damages you. I think there's even been critiquing of some of our younger players where they've been placed and the harm that that may cause to their careers and things like that," he said.

Australia faced a humiliating 2-1 series defeat at the hands of ICC World Test Champions South Africa. The loss saw Australia surrender the top spot in the ICC Men's Test Team ranking to South Africa, while New Zealand moved to the top of the World Test Championship Standings.

The defeat marked Australia's third loss in their past five Tests, with top-order batting collapses proving a recurring issue. (ANI)

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