New Delhi [India] April 12 (ANI): Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) learned from their previous mistake of delaying Rinku Singh's promotion in the match against Lucknow Super Giants. Bangar was speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

Rinku Singh was batting at number 6,7 in previous KKR matches, but he was promoted to number 4 against the Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 on Friday.

He felt KKR corrected their mistake by bringing him in at No. 4 against Chennai Super Kings, demonstrating a willingness to adapt and learn from their errors.

"They picked the right squad. They were very circumspect of the fact that the mistake that they did in the previous game [against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)] of delaying Rinku Singh - wait till the very end. They promoted him to No. 4 [against CSK]. So they clearly are understanding what their mistakes have been," Sanjay Bangar said as per ESPNcricinfo.

He believed KKR showed signs of improvement by learning from its mistakes. They've made strategic decisions, like playing Angkrish in the earlier games, and are consistently adjusting their approach based on their performance. They are a team that is evolving and taking steps to fill the gaps in their game plan.

"Like in the earlier instances, they played Angkrish in the earlier games. They sensed that they had taken the right call to have him on the bench and not necessarily play XI straightaway when they were batting first. So they are a team which is slowly and steadily trying to learn from the mistakes that they are making and what needs to be done; they are trying to fill those boxes on the go," he added.

Sunil Narine turned in a match-winning all-round performance to help KKR return to winning ways with a commanding eight-wicket victory over CSK in the IPL at Chennai on Friday. Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Moeen Ali's bowling performance restricted the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings to 103/9 in their 20 overs at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Rinku Singh (15 *) finished the match in style with a towering six in the 11th over, helping KKR chase down the target in just 10.1 overs. They ended at 107/2, not only sealing their third win of the season but also giving a significant boost to their Net Run Rate. With this victory, KKR climbed to the third spot on the points table with three wins in six games. (ANI)

