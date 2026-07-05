Arlington [US], July 5 (ANI): Ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal, Spanish midfielder Gavi termed their opponents as the "toughest" they are going to face so far, pointing out their great midfield line-up. He also backed his aggressive gameplay and intensity, saying that "he will never change".

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The Portugal versus Spain clash in the round of 16 will witness a 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, a football institution in himself, go face-to-face with the next generation of Spanish football, of which Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Gavi are amongst some of the promising flag-bearers. The clash will take place on July 7, 12:30 AM IST.

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Speaking ahead of the match, Gavi said on his opponents and the match, as quoted by Goal.com, "It is clear that they are the strongest opponent we have faced so far. They are a great national team with good players. I hope the team is focused on what we have to do, on the coach's plan, and that we all go together to win this tie. They have a great midfield, but we also have very good players. I think the best thing we have is such a large squad with good footballers."

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Gavi also faces a lot of debate for his highly aggressive style, which often sees him get into tackles with the opposition, sometimes his own teammates (with Rodri during a training session before the tournament started). The Barcelona star said that while there are many people who do not like the type of player he is, he is not going to change.

"Perhaps many people are waiting for me because I am a player who goes into tackles hard, and perhaps many people do not like that type of player. I always consider myself a very complete player, with many facets to my game. My best qualities are my competitiveness, that intensity I have on the field. I will never change. I know there will always be people waiting," he said.

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Having featured as a substitute during a 3-0 win over Austria during the round of 16, Gavi expressed his willingness to contribute in whatever capacity possible in Spain's bid for a second WC title and feels that the team is more equipped than ever for this moment, citing the unity within the set-up.

"I have said a couple of times that I'm here to help the team. I know the confidence the coach has in me, he has always had it. As I tell him, I'm there for him and for the team when he needs me. This is a World Cup, and World Cups are won by those who are together in good times and bad. We have a very large squad, and at any time, any player can come out to contribute that grain of sand," he signed off. (ANI)

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