"They have enough in their arsenal...": Indian footballer Sandesh Jhingan backs Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo after underwhelming start to World Cup

By Sahil Kohli

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): Indian footballer Sandesh Jhingan spoke on Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal's disappointing start to the ongoing FIFA World Cup with a toothless draw, saying that the footballer should not let either hate or praise affect him, adding that Portugal has enough in their arsenal to get a good result against Uzbekistan in a must-win game on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Sandesh, an ace Indian footballer, is an expert with Zee 5 during the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Cristiano-led Portugal had an underwhelming start to their FIFA World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo.

Advertisement

The veteran striker struggled to make an impact. Ronaldo finished the match with 25 touches, three shots without hitting the target, and won just one duel, reflecting a tightly marked performance by the DR Congo defence. It was also one of the lowest involvement games of his World Cup career, marking the second-fewest touches he has ever recorded in a World Cup start, highlighting his limited influence in Portugal's attacking play.

Speaking to ANI about the criticism surrounding the Portugal's team, particularly Cristiano, Sandesh said, "I do not think whether it is (hate and criticism) justified or not, it does not matter. But saying that, does it affect Ronaldo or does it generally affect athletes when you get this scrutiny and this hate? You have to kind of look beyond it. Especially when you are at that stage, at that level where Ronaldo is right now."

Advertisement

"Even if he scores, if he scores three goals today, they will still talk that he scored against only Uzbekistan. Or even if he scores five goals, they might say like, but he is still not at 18 (the highest number of FIFA WC goals scored by Ronaldo's long-time rival, Lionel Messi)," he added.

Sandesh said that the critics will keep criticising no matter what, and players need to look beyond it.

"And the way I look at it in my way is always, you know, never let the praise also affect you.

And then the blame also does not affect you much. So you always have to stay neutral. And the most important thing for Portugal today is to win the game," he said.

"I think I am pretty sure Ronaldo or the whole dressing room of Portugal will only be thinking of that. If Cristiano can score and help the team in that way, of course, that will be great for him and for the team. But I do not think there will be so much discussion in their dressing room that, no, Ronaldo has to score a goal.

"That Messi did not score, Mbappe did not score. I think this is more for the news, more for the Instagram, more for the YouTube. I think in dressing rooms, it is all about winning the game. So they will pay more attention to that. And I think they have enough in their arsenal that they can get the result tonight," he added.

The veteran Indian footballer said that he has played against Uzbekistan and they are a "very good team", coached by a "very good coach", Fabio Cannavaro.

"That is why they are at the World Cup. So it is going to be a good test for both of them," he signed off.

Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE and exclusively on ZEE5 in Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Bangla. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)