"They have got all aspects covered...": NZ skipper Santner on SA ahead of CT 2025 semifinal

Lahore [Pakistan], March 4 (ANI): Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal against South Africa at Lahore, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner feels that the pitch at Lahore would not spin as much as the Dubai International Stadium.

Santner's men will take on South Africa at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore in the second semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy. After succumbing to Indian spin during their last league stage match in Dubai, Proteas will be challenged by a solid Proteas spin attack, featuring Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference about plans against Proteas' spinners, Santner said, "I think like our squad, they have got all aspects covered. They have obviously been going in with four seamers recently and I think Lahore will probably be more accustomed to that kind of setup, probably not spinning as much as definitely Dubai."

"We have seen how good Keshav Maharaj has been for a long time and Shamsi's there and also Markram can be tidy with the ball. So, I think they are obviously pretty well-balanced. I do not think we will potentially get as much spin as there was in Dubai. So, I think that is better for our batters if it does not spin that much," he added.

Speaking on how well-planned strategy is as New Zealand have not won an ICC title for a long while in ODIs ever since their triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy 2000, Santner said that the first goal was to reach the semifinals.

"We have had some good prep and we have been playing some good cricket. So, I do not think anything has to change. We know South Africa is a great side. They have been playing well, as they always do in these tournaments. So yeah, we know it is going to be a challenge come tomorrow, but I think what we have been doing is been good," he said.

"We have been doing a lot of good stuff. Obviously, the last game against India was on a very different surface. So, we know we have got experience here on the surface. We know South Africa shapes up well, but I think it is obviously a knockout. It is just whoever can turn up on the day and hopefully that is us tomorrow," he added.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith.

South Africa Squad: Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Aiden Markram(c), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Temba Bavuma, Corbin Bosch, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi. (ANI)

