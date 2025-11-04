DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "They have got their best chance in 15 years": Steven Finn backs England ahead of Ashes tour

"They have got their best chance in 15 years": Steven Finn backs England ahead of Ashes tour

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:50 PM Nov 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251104181540
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Former England fast bowler Steven Finn feels it could be England's best opportunity in over a decade to win an Ashes series on Australian soil, according to Sky Sports.

Advertisement

Finn was part of England's triumphant 2010-11 Ashes squad in Australia.

Advertisement

With questions still surrounding Australia's opening combination and skipper Pat Cummins ruled out of the opening Test, Finn thinks England have a real chance to capitalise and bring the Ashes home.

Advertisement

"England have got their best chance in 15 years," Finn said, as quoted from Sky Sports.

"They have a relatively settled line-up, which lends itself to consistency - exactly what you need in an Ashes series," he added.

Advertisement

"There's a bit of turbulence in Australia too, with a more unsettled line-up than they've had in the past 15 years. They've got challenges fitting both all-rounders - Beau Webster and Cam Green - into the side," he noted.

"Figuring out their top three is one of Australia's biggest question marks heading into the series," Finn said.

"I'm going to err on the positive side and predict a 3-2 series win for England," he added.

Steve Smith has been appointed as Australia's captain for the first Test in Perth, filling the void left by Pat Cummins, who has been sidelined with a back injury. Cummins is working towards a timely recovery, with the aim of rejoining the team later in the series. Finn, has expressed his desire for Cummins' return, citing its potential benefits for the overall competitiveness of the series.

"It's a blow for the series," Finn added, as quoted from Sky Sports.

"Even though we want England to win, you want the best players involved," he added.

"I love watching Cummins bowl, and it's a real shame he won't be fit for the first Test, at the very least," he noted.

"It's good news for England because he's an amazing bowler, but not great for the series - you want to see the best out there," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts