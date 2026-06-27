London [UK], June 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, who is currently on a visit to the United Kingdom, shared a warm message appreciating the Indian women's cricket team during a welcome reception, praising their achievements and their growing influence across the country.

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In a post on X, Goyal described the event as a "wonderful evening with the Women in Blue", noting their contribution in inspiring millions of young girls, aspiring sportspersons, and citizens through their commitment, resilience, and excellence.

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He also extended his best wishes to the team for the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup, expressing hope that they continue their impressive performances and go on to win the title for the country.

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"A wonderful evening with the WOMEN IN BLUE! At the Welcome Reception for the Indian Women's Cricket Team, I spoke about how they continue to inspire millions of young girls with dreams, aspiring athletes & the entire nation through their determination, resilience & excellence," Goyal wrote.

"My best wishes to the team as they prepare for the upcoming matches at the #WomensT20WorldCup. May they continue to make the nation proud and bring home the trophy!" he added.

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https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/2070691715791622297?s=20

India began their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign dominantly, registering a commanding 64-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan, followed by a comfortable 95-run win against the Netherlands.

However, the Women in Blue faced a setback in their next group-stage match, going down by six wickets to South Africa.

Harmanpreet Kaur's side then staged a strong comeback, defeating Bangladesh by five wickets to get their campaign back on track.

India will next take on Australia in their final group-stage fixture on Sunday. A win will significantly boost their chances of qualifying for the semifinals of the prestigious tournament.

Currently, India is placed second in Group A with six points. Australia lead the table with eight points, while South Africa also holds six points but sits third on the points table. (ANI)

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