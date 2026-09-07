They might be looking for revenge: Mitchell Santner on India’s upcoming New Zealand tour

Voorburg [Netherlands], September 7 (ANI): New Zealand limited-overs captain Mitchell Santner has said he is looking forward to full three-format series against India, noting that the visitors could be seeking revenge after Kiwis recent victories in India.

New Zealand have emerged as a formidable opponent for India in their own backyard, securing series victories over the hosts twice across different formats. The Black Caps defeated India 2-1 in a three-match ODI series in January this year, while in 2024, they scripted history by completing a 3-0 Test series whitewash against the Indians.

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India will tour New Zealand aiming to settle the score against the hosts. Their white-ball campaign, featuring five T20Is and five ODIs, will begin on October 22 and continue November 15. The two-match Test series will then get underway in Wellington from November 19 to 23 and the second Test will be played in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

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The two-Test series will also carry significance in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. New Zealand are currently third in the standings, while India occupy fifth position.

Santner, who is leading Edinburgh Castle Rockers in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), told ANI, that India could be seeking revenge but he expects an eagerly fought series across all three formats.

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He noted that the Test matches in New Zealand could offer different, seam-friendly conditions while praising India’s bowling attack and overall quality in both white-ball and red-ball cricket.

“They might be….,” he said, when asked if Indian team will be looking for revenge.

“It's going to be a great series. It's one that everyone's been looking forward to for a long time to play all three formats against a big team like India in New Zealand,” Santner said.

“It's what everyone kind of wants to do. First things first, 10 white-ball games, which is a lot, but it's going to be a good series. Then we get to the Test matches, which, I guess, will be slightly different conditions to those Test matches we played in India. India are still a very good side in all three formats; we know that. With some firepower, especially in the white ball and then the red ball, you know, pitches might play a little bit different at that time of year; green seamers, but look at that India attack, it's pretty good as well,” he added.

In the ETPL 2026, Santner has guided Edinburgh Castle in an unbeaten run in their completed matches. The side has won all five of their completed games, while one match was abandoned, leaving them at the top of the points table.

Mitchell Santner said he has thoroughly enjoyed his experience in the inaugural season of ETPL, highlighting the good crowds, competitive matches, high-scoring games and quality bowling. He also believes the league can play a key role in growing cricket in Europe, which he described as a largely untapped market.

“It's been really, really good so far. Really enjoyed it. Playing some good cricket, which is nice. We got some good crowds into the games; there's been some games already, some high scores, some good bowling. The first two weeks of the tournament has gone really well, and you know it's nice to be playing. I guess this part of the world is trying to grow the game in Europe. I guess it's a very big untapped market, and if we can, you know, get a few more people on the ground and a few more people understanding and wanting to play cricket…that's what we're here for,” Santner said.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers will now face Dublin Guardians in their next ETPL clash on September 11. (ANI)

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