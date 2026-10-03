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Home / Sports / "They played well, stayed united...": Manpreet's mother on Indian men's hockey Asiad gold win

"They played well, stayed united...": Manpreet's mother on Indian men's hockey Asiad gold win

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ANI
Updated At : 08:12 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], October 3 (ANI): Following India's historic hockey gold medal win at the Asian Games, the mother of veteran hockey player Manpreet Singh expressed her happiness on the triumph, saying that she felt nervous, but she prayed for the team, and they won convincingly.

Indian men's hockey team clinched the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final on Saturday, securing back-to-back gold medals at the continental event. This is India's 85th medal at the Asian Games, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals. India also qualified for the LA Olympics 2028.

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Speaking to ANI, Manpreet's mother said, "It feels very good, and I am extremely happy that today’s match was won so convincingly. Earlier, I was feeling a bit nervous, but I said a prayer to Waheguru that they must win this match. They played very well, stayed united, and won convincingly."

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She admitted that when India conceded a goal, she felt a bit of anxiety, and she wondered if India could reply with a goal.

"When the match started and they conceded a goal first, I felt a bit of anxiety, wondering if another goal might come from the other side. But the whole team played exceptionally well, and I felt great that our team won. Winning today was very crucial for them," she said.

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India's men's hockey team created history by defending its Asian Games gold medal for the first time, securing consecutive titles in 2022 and 2026. The triumph also marked India's fifth men's hockey gold at the Asian Games, following its previous victories in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022.

It was also the first time that both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams won gold at the same edition of the Asian Games. With this achievement, hockey became only the third Indian team sport, after kabaddi and cricket, to register a double-gold podium finish at the continental event. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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