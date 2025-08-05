"They showed a great turnaround performance": Monty Panesar hails Indian bowler after The Oval Test

Luton [UK], August 4 (ANI): Former England spinner Monty Panesar lauded the performances of the Indian bowlers for their exceptional performance in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against the Three Lions, which was played at The Oval in London.

Mohammed Siraj's inspirational spell during the fifth and final Test was perhaps the biggest reason why Team India left the England shores with their heads held high and the series scoreline. He took a total of 23 wickets in the series at an average of 32.43, with best figures of 6/70. In the final Test, he took a total of nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings. While defending 374, India was in trouble with England at 301/3 at one point, but along with Prasidh Krishna, Siraj bowled relentlessly, pulling back the match ball by ball, wicket by wicket.

In an absolute humdinger of a contest, inspirational spells from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna helped India draw the five-match series against England, denying the hosts a series win, beating them by six runs while defending 374 runs, in an absolute thriller at The Oval on Monday.

With this win, the Shubman Gill-led Team India has started the new era with immense promise, drawing the series 2-2.

Speaking about India's victory at The Oval Test, Panesar told ANI, "I think India played really well. The way Indian bowlers bowled with great line and length this morning in the overcast conditions. Congratulations to Team India. They showed a great turnaround performance... We hope to see more of the India-England 5-match Test Series in the future. Mohammed Siraj turned the game completely..."

Coming to the match, after England opted to bowl first, they reduced India to 153/6. A 58-run partnership between Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) was the most meaningful part of the inning as India was bundled out for 224 runs. Apart from Gus Atkinson's five-wicket haul, Josh Tongue (3/57) was also good.

In the second innings, four-fers from Siraj (4/86) and Prasidh Krishna (4/62) reduced England to 247, despite a 92-run opening stand between Zak Crawley (64 in 57 balls, with 14 fours) and Ben Duckett (43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and a fifty by Harry Brook (53 in 64 balls, with five fours and a six). They led by 23 runs.

In India's second innings, key contributions came from Yashasvi Jaiswal (118 in 164 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes), Akash Deep (66 in 94 balls, with 12 fours), Ravindra Jadeja (53 in 77 balls, with five fours) and Washington Sundar (53 in 46 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes). Sundar stitched a very crucial 10th wicket stand with Krishna, with the latter scoring nothing out of it and Sundar doing all the hitting.

They all took India to 396 runs, giving them a 373-run lead and setting a target of 374 runs for England to win the series.

India started well, reducing England to 106/3. However, fine centuries from Harry Brook (111 in 98 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes) and Joe Root (105 in 152 balls, with 12 fours) troubled India with a 195-run stand for the fourth wicket. At one point, England was 317/4 on day four. However, a late surge by Siraj (5/104) and Krishna (4/126) shifted the pressure to England, and they were left six runs short, bundled out for 367 runs.

The series is drawn 2-2, reflecting the true nature of how well-fought the series was. The Shubman Gill era has started with immense promise and fight, giving signs of a bright future. (ANI)

