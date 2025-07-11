DT
Home / Sports / "They took a different approach"; Jonathan Trott on England's batting on Day 1 in Lord's Test

"They took a different approach"; Jonathan Trott on England's batting on Day 1 in Lord's Test

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
London [UK], July 11 (ANI): Former England batter Jonathan Trott analysed England's changing approach with the bat in the third test against India at the Home of Cricket, Lord's.

He felt England took a different approach compared to the first two Tests. A magnificent innings from Joe Root and his partnerships with Ollie Pope and skipper Ben Stokes helped England dominate the first day of play against India in the third Test at Lord's on Thursday.

At the end of the day's play following the third session, England was 251/4, with Root (99*) and skipper Stokes (39*) unbeaten

"It was an interesting day, starting right from the toss. England took a different approach compared to the first two Tests. I thought Ollie Pope came out in typical 'Bazball' style, attacking early, but quickly realised that this wasn't that kind of pitch. Credit to him for adjusting his game. We also saw Joe Root look fluent -- a beautiful cover drive and a clip through mid-wicket off Siraj stood out. Once he got going, it felt like he'd bat deep. I thought England might go after Jadeja in the final over of the day, but sense prevailed, especially with Ben Stokes carrying a bit of a niggle," JioStar expert Jonathan Trott said on 'Match Center Live'.

Even though England managed to dominate a large chunk of day 1 of the third test against India by resorting to a traditional and slower-scoring method, it was Nitish (2/46 in 14 overs), who rattled them with early wickets and left them reeling at 44/2 during the first session.

After a balanced first session, which saw Nitish Kumar Reddy strike twice, England largely dominated the next two with more traditional Test cricket as compared to their attacking 'Bazball' cricket, despite strikes from Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah.

Brief scores: England: 251/4 (Joe Root 99*, Ollie Pope 44; Nitish Kumar Reddy 2/46) vs India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

