DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / They want new beginning: Gundogan reveals reason behind leaving Manchester City after one year

They want new beginning: Gundogan reveals reason behind leaving Manchester City after one year

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:25 PM Sep 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Manchester [UK], September 3 (ANI): Just a year after returning to Manchester City, German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has left the club to join Turkish side Galatasaray. He explained that his reason to move away from Manchester stems from self-belief in his ability to perform at the highest level for a side competing in the Champions League.

Advertisement

Manchester City announced Gundogan's departure on Wednesday, marking the end of his second stint with the Blues. Across his two spells, Gundogan made 358 appearances and netted 65 goals.

"Dear Cityzens, I want to be honest with you... the reason why I'm leaving is very simple: I still want to play football as often as possible, because that's what I love the most," he wrote on his Instagram account.

Advertisement

"I'll turn 35 soon, but I still feel very fit, and I truly believe I can continue to perform at a high level for a Champions League team," he added.

In his first stint, he joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in July 2016. He lifted 14 trophies, including a historic treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League as captain in his final season.

Advertisement

He joined Barcelona after lifting the club's maiden Champions League title in what turned out to be a memorable night in Istanbul. After spending a year in Spain, Gundogan returned for the 2024/25 campaign.

Gundogan admitted that he understands and respects that Manchester City are looking for a new beginning after a remarkable era. Despite not getting a fairytale end to his second stint, he remains grateful to the club for everything that it has done for him.

"And not just that - I now have the opportunity to join my childhood favourite club, in a country that means so much to me. Man City want a new beginning after an incredible era - something I can fully understand and respect. I will never, ever forget what this great club has done for me over so many years," he continued.

Most of my time here was absolutely fantastic and incredibly successful. The club and the city of Manchester will always hold a very special place in my heart. I want to thank all my teammates, the chairman, everyone working behind the scenes, every fan - and of course Pep, who made this amazing time possible. I'm leaving City with great gratitude - Thank you - on behalf of my whole family. Lovely sentiments from a fantastic Manchester City servant," he concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts