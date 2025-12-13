Buenos Aires [Argentina], December 13 (ANI): The chaos which unfolded at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium during football icon Lionel Messi's first stop of his 'GOAT Tour 2025' has gathered international headlines, with the Argentina press taking notice of what was supposed to be an epic moment in India's sporting history, turned out to be a total mess.

Messi's Kolkata leg of the 'GOAT Tour 2025' ended on a chaotic mode on Saturday. While the moment was supposed to be a moment of union between the World Cup-winning superstar and a football-crazy state, the presence of VIPs and politicians on the pitch with Messi sent fans into frenzy as they could barely catch a glimpse of the footballer for whom they had paid their hard-earned money. They alleged that their presence denied them a chance of catching a proper glimpse of the 38-year-old icon.

After Messi unveiled his 70-foot-long statue virtually at Lake Town, Kolkata, built by Sree Bhumi Sporting Club out of adoration and respect for the legends' heroics in international and club football, Messi, alongside his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul arrived at the Salt Lake Stadium to a thunderous ovation and was a witness to an exhibition game between Diamond Harbour and Mohun Bagan. While he did interact with a few players from both the sides, clicked pictures and signed jerseys, it did not take long for VIPs and politicians to also enter the picture with their share of requests.

The event was supposed to be a grand affair, but Messi left early, leaving a crowd of fans fuming. Fans voiced out their anger at VIPs and politicians, including the state's Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, as they recklessly hooted them and threw plastic bottles and chairs on the pitch. Some fans also managed to enter the field, vandalising the tent and the goal post out of frustration at having missed a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

The police had to use mild force to remove angry fans from the stadium, and WB governor CV Ananda Bose later revealed that the event organiser had been arrested. A wholesome moment turned into a 'criminal and political' affair, with the organiser arrested and the opposition parties taking a jab at Trinamool Congress (TMC) for alleged mismanagement.

La Nacion, an Argentine daily, described the chaos in a news piece with a headline being, "They wrecked the stadium. Messi in India: he left early due to the chaos and fans causing incidents."

Another headline from the paper's official website captured the pain of a commoner fan, who had spent his hard-earned money to see Messi live, saying, "He only came for 10 minutes." The anger of fans in India who paid over USD100 for Messi and didn't get to see him."

The headline of another story with some multimedia content also said, "Messi in India: a giant statue, De Paul and Suarez, and the tour organiser in jail".

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) issued a statement clarifying that Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata was a private event organised by a PR agency and the federation was not involved in the "planning or execution" of the event at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

"The All India Football Federation is deeply concerned by the events that transpired at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where thousands of fans gathered to witness world football stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo de Paul." AIFF shared an Instagram post.

"This was a private event organised by a PR agency. The AIFF was not involved in the organisation, planning, or execution of this event in any capacity. Furthermore, the details of the event were neither communicated to the AIFF, nor was any clearance sought from the Federation," the post read.

"We urge all attendees to extend their full cooperation with the relevant authorities and to maintain order. The safety and security of all individuals involved must remain the paramount priority," the post read.

Following the chaotic incident at Salt Lake Stadium, Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Jawed Shamim said the situation is under control. He added that an FIR has been lodged and the chief organiser has been arrested, and promised that organisers will refund money to fans.

"There is normalcy now. The second part is the investigation; the FIR has been lodged, and the chief organiser has been arrested... I'm telling you, they (organisers) are promising that they will return (ticket fee to fans). We will see how it can be done," Jawed Shamim told reporters.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also apologised to fans and the iconic footballer.

"I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," Mamta Banerjee wrote on X."

"I am constituting an enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members. The committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. Once again, I extend my heartfelt apologies to all sports lovers," West Bengal CM added.

After a visit to Hyderabad on Saturday, Messi will visit Mumbai on Sunday, and Delhi will be the final pit stop of his tour on Monday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)