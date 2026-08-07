DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / 'They'll add a lot of value': Dhawan Backs Rohit, Kohli for 2027 ODI World Cup

'They'll add a lot of value': Dhawan Backs Rohit, Kohli for 2027 ODI World Cup

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:03 PM Aug 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan expressed confidence in legendary cricketers and his former teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and backed them for the 2027 ODI World Cup, saying they will add value to the Indian squad and help them win the tournament.

Advertisement

Now exclusively ODI players, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoyed a productive series with the bat against England in July, despite India going down 2-1 in the three-match ODI series.

Advertisement

Despite persistent questions over whether 37-year-old Virat Kohli and 39-year-old Rohit Sharma can feature in the 2027 World Cup because of their age, the duo have continued to silence critics with strong performances. In the ODI series against England, Kohli struck two half-centuries, while Rohit answered with a fluent century at Lord's.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Dhawan praised Kohli and Rohit, calling them legends who have served Indian cricket for many years. He said he has shared a bond with both since they were around 16. Dhawan lauded Rohit's recent century at Lord's, saying he responded to a challenging phase with his bat and has consistently proven his ability over the years.

He also hailed Kohli's fitness and performances, saying the more he is praised, the less it seems enough. Dhawan expressed confidence that both players will add great value to the team and help India win the World Cup.

Advertisement

"They are legends, they have performed for the country for so many years. Whether it's Virat or Rohit, all of us have had a relationship since we were around 16 years old. They are 2-3 years younger than me. And it's a matter of great joy that they are preparing now. Rohit recently scored a hundred at Lord's, so he scored a wonderful century and showed how his bat talks. Well, he's been showing it for so many years. And when a bit of a tough situation came, he replied with his bat," Dhawan said.

"And as for Virat, the more he is praised, the less it is. Keeping himself so fit, performing so well. And I'm sure that both of them will add a lot of value in the World Cup and help the team win," Dhawan added while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation's (SDF) first STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Lab, on Thursday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts