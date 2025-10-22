DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "They'll have to play aggressive cricket to win in Australia": Ponting shares peice of advice to England ahead of Ashes

"They'll have to play aggressive cricket to win in Australia": Ponting shares peice of advice to England ahead of Ashes

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:40 AM Oct 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251022040602
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting thinks England's aggressive approach could give them an edge in the upcoming Ashes. He believes this style is crucial for England to succeed in Australia. Ponting also believes England will get a great chance to make a fast start in the series opener.

Advertisement

The cricket world is buzzing with anticipation as Australia hosts England in the highly anticipated five-match Ashes series starting on November 21. This series will significantly impact the ICC World Test Championship standings, making it a crucial milestone in the ongoing cycle.

Advertisement

While Australia will enter the series as favourites based purely on the fact they haven't lost a series on home soil since 2011 and have held on to the Ashes urn since 2018, England will travel Down Under full of confidence after they were able to draw the most recent series against the Aussies at home in 2023.

Advertisement

"They will come here well prepared. They'll have a good team, I think, to compete in Australia. The ultra-aggressive nature of the way they play, I think, it's only ever been designed to stand up and beat Australia in Australia. That's the reason that they're playing this brand is they know that they'll have to play that way in Australia to win," Ponting said as quoted from ICC.

"Now they've only won four Test matches in Australia this century. So they are going to have to turn history on its head to win a series here. Australia will start as favourites, you know, and what's said in the press and leading up doesn't matter one bit. It's what you, it's how you turn up and how you're ready to play for that first morning in Perth and that can sometimes dictate the way the whole series goes," he added.

Advertisement

"You've to make sure you're ready for that first half an hour or first hour of the first Test match and try and sort of set the momentum in your favour there and then," he concluded.

Australia's Ashes preparations have been hit by a wave of injuries, leaving the team scrambling for solutions. As the first ball of Ashes at home at Perth awaits Australia, they face a serious trouble with their skipper Pat Cummins likely to miss the first Test due to back stress issues.

Since the tour to the Windies, the Australian skipper has not bowled in nets, putting himself in serious doubt.

Also, all-rounders Cameron Green (back surgery) and Beau Webster (ankle issues) are battling their own concerns and will have to race against time to present themselves as viable pace options at home. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts