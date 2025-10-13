DT
Home / Sports / "They're playing for a moral victory": Warner's hilarious Ashes prediction for England

ANI
Updated At : 08:05 PM Oct 13, 2025 IST
Canberra [Australia], October 13 (ANI): As anticipation builds ahead of the upcoming Ashes series, former Australian opener David Warner has fired shots, claiming that England will be playing merely for a "moral victory" when the iconic contest begins.

Warner expressed supreme confidence in Australia's chances, making bold predictions for the series outcome depending on captain Pat Cummins' availability.

"If Cummo (Pat Cummins) is not there, I think Australia win 3-1. If Cummo is there, it's 4-0," Warner said, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

"I think England will win the first Test if Cummo is not playing," he noted.

Warner, known for his on-field aggression and candid remarks, couldn't resist adding a bit of trademark banter, quipping that the Australians were after the urn, while England were chasing pride.

"The Australian way (will prevail) because we're playing for the Ashes and they're playing for a moral victory," Warner said.

The veteran opener also heaped praise on England captain Ben Stokes, recalling their shared dressing room experiences from early in their careers.

"I had the fortunate privilege to share a change room with (Stokes) when he was younger and he has evolved into a serious cricketer and a fantastic leader," Warner said.

"I think if we can not sort of poke that bear and get him up and about, I think that will help the Australians enormously," he noted.

However, Warner admitted he still wanted to see some healthy on-field banter between the two sides.

"I want to see some banter out on the field. I want to see them going at each other a little bit - obviously not at Stokes," he added, as quoted from The Sydney Morning Herald.

"I think that is where the war of words comes out. Generally, it is someone like myself starting it, but I would like to see someone else in that (Australian) camp start something, whether it is (Travis) Heady or someone (else)," he said.

Warner also reflected on his own emotions as he prepares to watch from the sidelines, acknowledging mixed feelings about potentially missing part of the home summer.

"Some days I'm kind of annoyed because it's the Ashes and it's a big summer, and then other days I'm realistic that I've had the last seven or eight years of almost uninterrupted home summers," he noted.

"So I felt like I've had a really good run as a fast bowler. Joshy (Hazlewood's) missed both the last couple times, he's been a bit unlucky, so maybe it's my turn. With such a big summer ahead you want to be in the mix," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

