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Home / Sports / "They’re relentless": Elliot Anderson reveals why he chose Manchester City

"They’re relentless": Elliot Anderson reveals why he chose Manchester City

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ANI
Updated At : 05:12 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Manchester [UK], September 3 (ANI): With the Manchester derby set to be a new experience for midfielder Elliot Anderson following his move to Manchester City, the 23-year-old explained why he chose Manchester City as his next club and looked ahead to working with newly appointed City manager Enzo Maresca.

Anderson said he chose Manchester City because of their winning mentality and relentless pursuit of trophies. He also expressed his excitement to work with Enzo Maresca.

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In July, Manchester City confirmed an agreement with Nottingham Forest for the signing of midfielder Elliot Anderson.

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“I think it’s just them being winners. They’re relentless, and that’s the sort of team I want to be a part of- champions and people who win trophies and am really looking forward to working with Enzo Maresca. I’ve watched his teams over the past couple of years and spoken to a few of the lads from Chelsea, and they all rate him very highly," Anderson said on JioHotstar.

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The transfer marks another major addition to City's squad as they continue strengthening their midfield options ahead of the new season.

Anderson described the Manchester derby as one of the biggest rivalries in world football, highlighting City’s long-standing dominance in Manchester.

Anderson also stressed he is eager to be part of the intense fixture and experience the occasion firsthand.

"It’s one of the biggest derbies in the world. For as long as I’ve known Manchester, City have been the kings of Manchester. So yeah, it’ll be a great fixture, and I can’t wait to be involved in something like that," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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