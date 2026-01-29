Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said the team is using the ongoing T20I series against India as preparation for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, following their 50-run victory in the fourth match of the five-match series.

New Zealand secured their first win of the series by posting 215/7 and restricting India to 165, with the series currently at 3-1 in India's favour. Openers Tim Seifert (62) and Devon Conway (44) provided a blazing start, while Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 39 helped the Kiwis reach a challenging total.

India's chase started on a shaky note, losing key wickets early like Abhishek Sharma for a golden duck and captain Suryakumar Yadav for 8. Rinku Singh (39) and Sanju Samson (24) offered some resistance, but New Zealand spinners Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Jacob Duffy controlled the innings. Shivam Dube's explosive 23-ball 65 with seven sixes offered hope, but his dismissal via a run-out ended India's momentum, and they fell well short.

The win gave New Zealand a consolation victory, preventing a series whitewash, with India leading 3-1 with one match remaining.

After the match, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said their strong powerplay start set the foundation for a good total, praising Daryl Mitchell for finishing the innings well. He added that early wickets help spinners, and the team is using the series to prepare for the World Cup, with a few players set to return for the final game.

"The way we started in the Powerplay was what India was doing to us. Especially after the last game, you don't want guys to go into a shell. They set us up for a decent score. Finished up by Daryl, who took us to a good total. We are thinking about what we are likely to get at the World Cup. We have a couple of guys back for the last game, which is nice. Wickets at the start are crucial, making our job as spinners easier," Santner said in the post-match presentation.

Tim Seifert, who won the 'Player of the Match' award for his 36-ball 62, said he and the team aimed to put pressure on the Indian bowlers from the start. He emphasised adapting to different situations and staying true to one's game, adding that if pitches are similar to this series, the T20 World Cup is likely to be high-scoring.

"Sometimes you get a bit lucky early on. The intent we wanted to put on the bowlers early, you get top edges sometimes. [Bumrah] He got me with a beauty in the last game. Looked to play straight, once you get the first ball with him, things get easier. The intent and putting pressure were what we wanted to do. No matter where we play, every wicket's going to be different. Being able to adapt and being yourself... If the pitches are anything like this series, the T20 World Cup will be high-scoring," Tim Seifert said during the post-match presentation. (ANI)

