Third & final take at rare series win

Paarl, December 20

With a similar storyline of a faltering opening combination running through the first two matches, India’s hopes of registering their second ODI series triumph in South Africa will revolve around a sturdy start from the openers in the third and final match here tomorrow.

India’s lone ODI series win in the Rainbow Nation came in 2018, and for an encore they require a robust beginning from Ruturaj Gaikwad and B Sai Sudharsan as a pair.

Sai Sudharsan has been impressive in his two outings in the series so far, notching up 55 and 62. But Gaikwad could not support him from the other end.

The right-hander fell for five and four as India’s first-wicket alliance ended at 23 and four at Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth.

In contrast, South African openers Tony de Zorzi, who cracked his maiden century, and Reeza Hendricks milked 130 runs to kill the chase.

It is important for Gaikwad and Tilak Varma, unless Varma is replaced with uncapped Rajat Patidar for tomorrow’s match, to rediscover their range because India no longer have Shreyas Iyer in the middle-order to shore up the innings.

Moreover, the inability of set batters to reach three figures and the loss of eight wickets for 97 runs left India well short of a par score.

After being sent in to bat at St George’s Park in the second match, India were going well at 114/2, but were bowled out for 211.

“It was a hard wicket to bat on, but a couple of us got set. If one of us, including me, could have gone on to get a hundred we could have controlled the innings and got 50-60 runs extra, which could have made a big difference,” captain KL Rahul said after the match.

Rahul, however, had full faith in his batters ahead of the series decider.

“We trust the players to come up with their own gameplan. Games like this will help them learn and get better as a cricketer,” he said.

The Port Elizabeth pitch had a bit of uneven bounce on it, particularly in the first innings, but the Paarl deck often offers true bounce and carry, helping batters to free their arms.

From a South African perspective, the performance of left-handed de Zorzi might have filled them with the hopes of finding an ideal, long-term replacement for Quinton de Kock. — Agencies

