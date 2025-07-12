London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik and ex-England pace bowling stalwart Stuart Broad weighed in on the fate of the third Test at Lord's, as all possible results remain on the cards.

Time is flowing quickly, and the frequent stoppages in play due to ball replacements or medical treatments haven't helped either team. After the end of the second session, India still trailed by 71 runs with five wickets in hand as England relentlessly pursued breakthroughs.

With less than seven sessions left, Karthik, as of now, doesn't see a draw as the only outcome of the contest. He expects a result, considering England's appetite for forcing a result if an opportunity presents itself, even in the unlikeliest of situations.

"I would say it is 50/50, and I don't think a draw is an option when England play. If there is a chance to pull off a result, England will go for it," Karthik said on Sky Sports.

However, Broad's perspective differs from Karthik's. After witnessing how the Lord's strip has changed its nature, a draw emerges as the "favourite" outcome of the contest for the former England pace spearhead.

"Draw is the favourite for me. For it to be a result, someone is going to have to have a five or six-wicket session or score 130 in a session, and it doesn't feel like a pitch that is going to happen on," Broad said while giving his prediction.

"Things aren't happening too quickly on this wicket. If England leave themselves three sessions on the final day to take 10 wickets, that's not going to happen, which is why I think the draw is in the game. But, England, so they will be looking for opportunities to win it," he added.

In the final session, India endured a massive blow after England captain Ben Stokes unleashed a bouncer in the corridor of uncertainty. The ball took a splice of Nitish Kumar Reddy's bat on its way to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. Ravindra Jadeja notched up his third consecutive fifty to keep India on course to receding the trail. (ANI)

