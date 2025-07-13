DT
Home / Sports / Third Test hanging in the balance

Third Test hanging in the balance

Rahul scores ton as India equal England’s first-innings score of 387
Shishir Hattangadi
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 13, 2025 IST
KL Rahul celebrates his 10th century in Tests. He is the second Indian after Dilip Vengsarkar to score multiple tons at Lord’s.
The third Test at Lord’s remains tantalisingly poised after three riveting days of cricket, with both India and England posting identical first-innings totals of 387. With the scoreboard reading even, the game enters a phase where temperament and tactical nous may tilt the balance either way.

India’s reply with the bat was led by a resolute KL Rahul, who delivered his 10th Test hundred in typically understated fashion. It wasn’t an innings for the highlight reels, but rather a throwback to a more classical era of Test batting — built on patience, precision, and poise.

After the early dismissal of the flamboyant Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul’s innings brought a sense of calm to a tense Lord’s crowd. His mastery over the much-debated Dukes ball was evident — not just in the runs he accumulated, but in the ones he chose not to chase. His authoritative leaves and compact defence outside off stump reminded everyone that Test cricket, even today, can be an art of discipline over dominance.

Karun Nair, returning to the Indian fold after years in the wilderness, slotted in quietly at No. 3. His knock was workmanlike rather than eye-catching, but it provided Rahul the support he needed to stitch together a solid platform. While the runs may not have flowed from Nair’s blade, the calmness and application he brought to the crease under pressure will not go unnoticed.

Among the more heartwarming subplots of the day was Jofra Archer’s return to Test cricket. Having spent a prolonged period on the sidelines due to injury, Archer’s comeback had all the ingredients of a fairytale. Bowling with rhythm, hostility, and control, he asked probing questions of the Indian top order and was rewarded with key breakthroughs. His presence added an edge to England’s attack and reminded the cricketing world of his match-winning potential when fit and firing.

Rishabh Pant’s counterattacking innings provided a spark, as did Ravindra Jadeja’s familiar blend of composure and grit in the middle order. The lower half of the batting line-up, including Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy, ensured India crossed the psychological 375 mark without the customary late-innings collapse.

The surface at Lord’s has started to show variable bounce — a concerning sign as the match progresses. While it hasn’t deteriorated to the point of unpredictability, cracks and footmarks are beginning to influence shot-making and strokeplay. This will no doubt influence how both sides plan their approach on Day 4.

England, with the advantage of batting third, may look to push the scoring rate on the fourth morning and set up a fourth-innings chase that puts India under scoreboard pressure. Alternatively, India will look to strike early, particularly through the second new ball and with a rejuvenated Jasprit Bumrah, who looked threatening on the second morning.

As often said — but rarely more accurate — the game is truly in the balance. Lord’s, with its history and unpredictable slope, may once again serve as the perfect stage for Test cricket’s drama to unfold.

— The writer is a former captain of the Mumbai cricket team

