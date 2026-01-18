"This could well be his last ODI in India": Ex-India U19 WC winner on struggling Jadeja

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Shreevats Goswami opined that the third ODI against New Zealand at Indore, which is currently in progress, could be the last home ODI for veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has had a lean run in ODIs for a while.

Jadeja bowled a spell of 0/41 in six overs, continuing his poor outing in the series, where he has scored just 31 runs in two innings, with his best score of 27 coming in 44 balls at a strike rate of over 61. He has also been wicketless this whole series and leaked runs at an economy rate of 6.22, 5.50 and 6.80 respectively.

Since 2024, he has scored just 137 runs at an average of 34.25, with a best score of 32 and a strike rate of 97.85 in nine innings. Also, he has taken 12 wickets at an average of 45.16, with best figures of 3/26 in these 13 matches.

On the other hand, Axar, a like-to-like successor for Jadeja, has taken 15 wickets in 14 matches at a much lower average of 32.6 and has been much better with the bat, since being given the number five spot, with 369 runs in 13 innings at an average of 33.54 and a strike rate of over 84 with a fifty.

Taking to X, Shreevats questioned, "Ravindra Jadeja has been a stalwart for India over the years & has been a match-winner, but just get a feeling this could well be his last ODI in India? We should celebrate him before he silently exits cause India plays the next ODI only in June against England in England. #INDvsNZ #jadeja"

Batting down the order, mostly at seven or eight, Jadeja is yet to crack an ODI fifty since his 66* against Australia at Canberra in December 2020.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Courtesy of pacers Arshdeep Singh (3/63) and Harshit Rana (3/84), India had the Kiwis on the ropes at 58/3 before Mitchell and Phillips launched a merciless counterattack with their 219-run stand, scoring centuries. Skipper Michael Bracewell (28* in 18 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Kristian Clarke (11 in five balls, with a four and a six) took NZ to 337/8 in 50 overs. (ANI)

